HPCL Q4 results: Net profit jumps 78% to ₹6,065 crore on strong GRMs

State-run Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) reported a 77.58 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 6,065 crore in the fourth quarter of financial year 2025-26 (Q4 FY26). The significant jump in profit was primarily due to subdued crude oil prices of around $70 per barrel during the period and healthy gross refining margins (GRMs).

The company’s revenue from operations rose nearly 4 per cent to Rs 1.23 lakh crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 1.18 lakh crore in the same period last year. In Q4 FY26, the company’s GRMs came in at $14.27 per barrel, against $8.44 per barrel last year.

HPCL’s board of directors also recommended a final dividend of Rs 19.25 per equity share for FY26, subject to shareholders’ approval.

As of March 31, HPCL’s under-recovery on the sale of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders stood at Rs 12,798.67 crore, it said in an exchange filing. In FY26, the company received five equal instalments from the government as compensation for LPG under-recovery, aggregating to Rs 3,300 crore.

HPCL’s refineries recorded their highest-ever crude throughput of 26.04 million tonnes (mt) during FY26, up 3 per cent from 25.27 mt in FY25. Its refineries recorded crude throughput of 6.43 mt in Q4 FY26.

The company’s capital expenditure (capex) in the quarter stood at Rs 4,611 crore, while cumulative spending for FY26 was Rs 15,705 crore. The spending during the year was focused on strengthening refining and marketing infrastructure, including investments in subsidiaries and joint venture companies to build additional capacities, new business lines, and improve operating efficiencies, HPCL said.