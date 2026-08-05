HT Media posts ₹43.51 cr profit for June quarter FY2026, revenue up 11%

HT Media Ltd on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹43.51 crore for the June quarter of FY2026-27 against a loss of ₹11.37 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

HT Media's revenue from operations was up 11.05 per cent to ₹437.30 crore in the June quarter of FY'27 compared to ₹393.76 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, according to a regulatory filing from HT Media.

Commenting on the results, Chairperson and Editorial Director Shobhana Bhartia said, "We began the financial year on a steady note, with consolidated revenue growing year-on-year and profitability improving in tandem." HT Media's revenue from 'Printing & publishing of newspapers and periodicals' was up 16.3 per cent to ₹376.11 crore on the back of advertising performance.

"Print remained the anchor of the business, with advertising revenue continuing to grow year-on-year and circulation revenue remaining resilient. The growth in profitability was achieved on the back of steady advertising revenue and disciplined cost management," she said.

However, elevated newsprint prices, a weaker rupee and global supply-chain uncertainties are causes for concern going forward, Bhartia added.

HT Media's revenue from 'Radio broadcast and entertainment' was down 2.7 per cent to ₹31.84 crore.

"Radio revenue remained broadly steady year-on-year. The segment is now operating on a leaner and more sustainable footprint following the surrender of licenses for certain non-viable stations," Bhartia said.

However, its revenue from 'Digital' was down 28 per cent at ₹27.39 crore.

"Digital revenue moderated during the quarter as we deliberately reset the portfolio around leaner, more focused offerings with the intent of driving sustainable and profitable growth," she said.

In the segment, HT Media has discontinued its 'OTTplay' business to focus on profitable growth.

Total expenses of HT Media were at ₹441.54 crore, marginally down in the first quarter of FY27. Its total income, which includes other income, was up 14.75 per cent to ₹496.96 crore in the quarter under review.

Share of HT Media Ltd on Wednesday settled at ₹28.30 on BSE, up 5.87 per cent from the previous close.