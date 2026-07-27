Monday, July 27, 2026 | 05:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Hudco Q1 profit zooms 35% to ₹851 crore; declares interim dividend

Hudco Q1 profit zooms 35% to ₹851 crore; declares interim dividend

Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd (Hudco) on Monday reported a 35 per cent jump in net profit to Rs 851 crore in the first quarter ended June 2026.

hudco

HUDCO

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2026 | 5:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd (Hudco) on Monday reported a 35 per cent jump in net profit to Rs 851 crore in the first quarter ended June 2026.

The state-owned company had earned a net profit of Rs 630 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's total income rose to Rs 3,737 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year from Rs 2,945 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, Hudco said in a regulatory filing.

Hudco is a premier techno-financing public sector enterprise in the field of housing and infrastructure development.

The company earned an interest income of Rs 3,710 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 2,925 crore in the April-June quarter of the previous financial year.

 

Also Read

Initial public offerings (IPOs)

MV Electrosystems' ₹290cr IPO to open on Jul 30; price band at ₹400-425

stock markets

Market Close: Sensex snaps 5-day losing streak, jumps 776pts as Brent dips below $90; Nifty at 23996

stock market rally today

Oil crash sparks ₹5-trn rally: Sensex up 800 pts intraday, Nifty tops 24k

IDFC First Bank share price target

IDFC First Bank jumps 9% to hit 52-wk high as Q1 PAT doubles; time to buy?

BSE, Stock Markets

Q1 results today: Coal India, BEL, Tata Power, among 68 firms on July 27

During the reporting quarter, the expenses also rose to Rs 2,561 crore against Rs 1,976 crore in the same period a year ago.

The company has declared the first interim dividend of Rs 1.25 per equity share, which is 12.50 per cent on the face value of Rs 10 each, for the financial year 2026-27.

The company has made provisions on loans (impairment) based on the expected credit loss (ECL) method amounting to Rs 621 crore as on June 30, 2026 (compared to Rs 1702.89 crore as on June 30, 2025), it said.

During the period, the company has raised funds amounting to Rs 2,140 crore through the issuance of listed non-convertible debt securities on a private placement basis.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Canara bank

Canara Bank Q1FY27: Net profit at ₹4,856 crore as NII grows 13.4%

Phonepe

PhonePe's FY26 net loss widens to ₹2,792 cr despite 11.5% revenue growth

Birla Corporation

Fuel cost, price pressure push down Birla Corp Q1 profit 3.2% to ₹115.73 cr

q1 results today

Q1 results: IDFC First Bank, Zen Tech, Birla Corp, and 22 more on July 25

Tata Consumer

Tata Consumer Products' net profit rises 27.8% in Q1 on volume-led growth

Topics : HUDCO Company News Markets News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 27 2026 | 5:29 PM IST

Explore News

MHT CET 2026 Final Merit ListStocks to Watch TodayOil Price CrashQ1 Results TodayHUL Q1 PreviewAU SFB Share PriceCanara Bank Q1 ResultsCommonwealth Games 2026 Medal TallyUpcoming Q1 ResultsSC on Student NEET Protest