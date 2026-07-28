HUL Q1FY27 result: Profit falls 3% to ₹2,673 cr, revenue rises 10% annually

Hindustan Unilever Limited’s (HUL’s) consolidated net profit attributable to owners fell 3 per cent year-on-year to ₹2,673 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2026, from ₹2,756 crore in the year-ago quarter. Revenue from operations rose 10.1 per cent to ₹17,341 crore.

The formal financial statements showed consolidated profit from continuing operations of ₹2,680 crore, compared with ₹2,741 crore a year earlier. HUL attributed this decline to a one-off tax credit in the corresponding quarter.

The year-ago total profit also included ₹27 crore from discontinued operations, while no profit or loss from discontinued operations was recorded in the latest quarter.

Underlying volume grows 5 per cent

Turnover, comprising sales of products and services, increased 10.3 per cent to ₹17,184 crore from ₹15,579 crore. HUL reported underlying sales growth of 10 per cent, split equally between underlying volume growth and price growth.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 8.4 per cent to ₹3,947 crore from ₹3,640 crore. The EBITDA margin narrowed by 40 basis points to 23 per cent from 23.4 per cent.

Profit after tax before exceptional items increased 9.3 per cent to ₹2,731 crore from ₹2,498 crore. The latest quarter included a net exceptional charge of ₹75 crore, compared with ₹125 crore a year earlier. HUL said the current charge included ₹115 crore of restructuring expenses, partly offset by a ₹45 crore profit from the disposal of surplus assets.

Expenses increase 10 per cent

Total consolidated expenses rose 10 per cent to ₹13,822 crore from ₹12,565 crore. Purchases of stock-in-trade increased 21.3 per cent to ₹3,321 crore, while the cost of materials consumed rose 3.1 per cent to ₹5,429 crore.

Advertising and promotion expenditure increased 3.7 per cent to ₹1,657 crore. Profit before exceptional items and tax, after accounting for the investee result, rose 9.3 per cent to ₹3,707 crore.

Home care leads segment growth

Home care revenue increased 13.4 per cent to ₹6,554 crore, with HUL reporting underlying sales growth of 14 per cent and high-single-digit underlying volume growth. Fabric wash and household care recorded double-digit underlying sales growth.

Beauty and wellbeing revenue rose 12.4 per cent to ₹4,083 crore. The segment delivered underlying sales growth of 12 per cent, supported by high-single-digit underlying volume growth and double-digit growth in premium skin care and hair care.

Personal care revenue grew 3.3 per cent to ₹2,624 crore. Its underlying sales growth was 4 per cent, led by pricing, while underlying volumes declined in the low single digits. Foods revenue increased 6.8 per cent to ₹3,480 crore, with underlying sales growth of 7 per cent and mid-single-digit underlying volume growth.