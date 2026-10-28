HUL Q2FY27 result: Net profit rises 4% to ₹2,790 crore; sales grow 15%

Hindustan Unilever’s (HUL’s) consolidated net profit attributable to owners of the parent rose 3.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹2,790 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2026, from ₹2,685 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The comparison was helped by a ₹97 crore loss from discontinued operations in the year-ago quarter. Profit from continuing operations, including the share attributable to non-controlling interests, was nearly unchanged at ₹2,796 crore, compared with ₹2,791 crore a year earlier.

Profit after tax before exceptional items rose 9.5 per cent to ₹2,795 crore from ₹2,553 crore.

HUL’s turnover increased 14.8 per cent to ₹18,071 crore from ₹15,742 crore. Revenue from operations, which also includes other operating revenue, rose 14.5 per cent to ₹18,226 crore.

The company recorded underlying sales growth of 15 per cent—its highest in 14 quarters—while underlying volume growth stood at 7 per cent.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation increased 8 per cent to ₹4,089 crore from ₹3,785 crore. The Ebitda margin contracted by 140 basis points to 22.6 per cent from 24 per cent.

Total consolidated expenses rose 15.9 per cent to ₹14,574 crore. Profit before exceptional items and tax increased 9.4 per cent to ₹3,812 crore, while reported profit before tax rose 3 per cent to ₹3,814 crore.

Segment performance

Home Care revenue rose 21.4 per cent to ₹6,878 crore, with underlying sales growth of 22 per cent and double-digit underlying volume growth. Segment profit, however, increased by a comparatively modest 2.6 per cent to ₹1,111 crore.

Beauty and Wellbeing revenue grew 15.7 per cent to ₹4,319 crore, while segment profit increased 16.4 per cent to ₹1,235 crore. The business reported underlying sales growth of 16 per cent, supported by double-digit underlying volume growth.

Personal Care revenue rose 7.9 per cent to ₹2,617 crore. Segment profit declined 8.7 per cent to ₹449 crore. Underlying sales grew 9 per cent, while underlying volume growth was flat.

Foods revenue increased 8.5 per cent to ₹3,849 crore, while segment profit rose 15.7 per cent to ₹834 crore. The segment recorded underlying sales growth of 9 per cent and low-single-digit underlying volume growth.

Dividend and outlook

HUL’s board declared an interim dividend of ₹19 per equity share. The company fixed November 12, 2026, as the record date, with payment scheduled for November 25.

The company said demand conditions remained resilient and expected FY27 to be better than FY26, supported by portfolio and channel transformation. It expects commodity inflation in the short term and maintained its consolidated EBITDA-margin guidance of 22–24 per cent.