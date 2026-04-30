HUL Q4 result: Profit rises 21% to ₹2,994 cr, sales up 8% at ₹16,172 cr

FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) on Thursday reported 20.96 per cent rise in March quarter consolidated net profit to Rs 2,994 crore helped by an increase in volume and proceeds from the divestment of stake in Nutritionalab. The company had logged a net profit of Rs 2,475 crore in January-March FY25, according to a regulatory filing from HUL. Revenue from sale of products was up 8.13 per cent at Rs 16,172 crore in March quarter FY26 as against Rs 16,172 crore a year ago. This was "driven by 6 per cent Underlying Volume Growth," said HUL in its earnings statement.

Total expenses in the quarter were at Rs 16,615 crore, up 7.2 per cent.

Total income, which includes other income, was up 5.01 per cent to Rs 16,580 crore. "This marks our highest growth in 12 quarters," it said.

For the entire FY26, HUL reported a profit of Rs 15,059 crore, which was helped by the divestment of Nutritionalab. Total income rose 4.6 per cent to Rs 65,219 crore.

Commenting on results, CEO and Managing Director Priya Nair said: "Financial Year 2026 witnessed an improved demand environment driven by supportive macro-economic policies." During the year, HUL took decisive actions to accelerate growth, including sharpening the portfolio, scaling investments, strengthening frontline demand generation capabilities, and simplifying the organisation to drive speed, focus, and execution.

"These initiatives resulted in consistent improvement in performance through the year with 8 per cent revenue growth and 7 per cent underlying sales growth in the March quarter, translating into 5 per cent underlying sales growth for the financial year," she said.

Over the outlook, Nair said heightened geopolitical tensions have led to commodity and currency volatility.

"We are navigating these headwinds through disciplined savings, the resilience of our global and local supply chain and calibrated pricing actions. Looking ahead, we are well positioned to navigate this volatile operating environment, supported by our strong brands, robust financial position and operational agility," she added.

Shares of HUL on Thursday were trading at Rs 2,243.35 apiece on BSE, down 3.01 per cent.