HUL Q4FY26 results: Net profit rises 21.4% to ₹2,992 crore, sales up 7.6%

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) saw its consolidated net profit rise 21.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in the January-March quarter of FY26, which includes proceeds from the divestment of stake in Nutritionalab Pvt. Ltd.

Excluding exceptional items, profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 2,711 crore grew by 4 per cent Y-o-Y.

Its underlying volume growth stood at 6 per cent in the quarter ended March and its underlying sales growth stood at 7 per cent, its highest growth in 12 quarters.

“During the year, we took decisive actions to accelerate growth, including sharpening our portfolio, scaling investments to create desire at scale, strengthening frontline demand generation capabilities, and simplifying the organisation to drive speed, focus, and execution.

These initiatives resulted in consistent improvement in performance through the year with 8 per cent revenue growth and 7 per cent underlying sales growth in the March quarter,” Priya Nair, chief executive officer and managing director at HUL, said in its results release.

Net profit attributable to shareholders of the company stood at Rs 2,992 crore. Its net sales grew 7.6 per cent in the quarter ended March to Rs 16,351 crore.

“More recently, heightened geopolitical tensions have led to commodity and currency volatility. We are navigating these headwinds through disciplined savings, the resilience of our global and local supply chain, and calibrated pricing actions. Looking ahead, we are well positioned to navigate this volatile operating environment, supported by our strong brands, robust financial position and operational agility. We are focussed on strengthening our consumer franchise while delivering sustainable and competitive growth,” Nair added in the release.

The maker of Dove soaps’ earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at Rs 3,841 crore, which grew 6 per cent year-on-year, while EBITDA margin stood at 23.7 per cent, the company said in its release.

The company also said its turnover for FY26 stood at Rs 63,763 crore, which grew 5 per cent, driven by 4 per cent underlying volume growth.

EBITDA margin at 23.6 per cent was at the higher end of its guidance.

PAT (before exceptional items) and reported PAT stood at Rs 10,324 crore and Rs 10,652 crore, respectively.

“The Board of Directors has proposed a final dividend of Rs 22 per share, subject to approval of shareholders at the AGM. Together with the interim dividend of Rs 19 per share declared in October 2025, the total dividend payout for the year will be Rs 9,633 crore,” HUL said in its earnings release.