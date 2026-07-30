Hyundai Motor India Q1 profit drops 35.1% to ₹889 crore as expenses rise

Hyundai Motor India Limited’s consolidated profit after tax fell 35.1 per cent year-on-year to ₹888.62 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2026. Revenue from operations edged lower while total expenses increased, according to the company’s stock-exchange filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations declined 0.5 per cent to ₹16,334.63 crore from ₹16,412.88 crore in the corresponding quarter. Total expenses rose 4.2 per cent to ₹15,407.35 crore from ₹14,780.47 crore.

Profit before tax declined 34.9 per cent to ₹1,201.65 crore from ₹1,847.20 crore. Basic earnings per share fell to ₹10.94 from ₹16.85.

Why did Hyundai Motor India’s Q1 profit fall?

The cost of materials consumed increased 0.5 per cent to ₹11,894.76 crore, while employee benefit expenses rose 20 per cent to ₹749.02 crore. Other expenses grew 10.6 per cent to ₹2,213.98 crore, and depreciation and amortisation increased 5.5 per cent to ₹557.10 crore.

Other income rose 27.7 per cent to ₹274.37 crore, but the increase did not offset the decline in operating revenue and the rise in expenses.

The profit-before-tax margin, calculated against revenue from operations, contracted to 7.4 per cent from 11.3 per cent, a reduction of about 390 basis points. The net-profit margin fell to 5.4 per cent from 8.3 per cent, a decline of about 290 basis points.

Hyundai Motor India and its subsidiaries operate as a single segment covering motor vehicles, engines, transmissions and other parts, after-sales activities, engineering and broking services. The filing did not disclose vehicle volumes, export sales, average realisations or category-level performance.

What did Hyundai disclose on vehicle-scrapping obligations?

Hyundai said the Environment Protection (End-of-Life Vehicles) Rules, 2025, require it to meet vehicle-scrapping obligations by obtaining extended producer responsibility certificates. The obligation applies to vehicles sold in the domestic market and those put to self-use from April 1, 2005, to June 30, 2026.

The company did not recognise a provision because the pricing mechanism for the certificates, implementation details and operational procedures had not been finalised. Its registration on the centralised online portal was also awaiting approval. Hyundai said it consequently lacked sufficient data to estimate the possible financial effect.

What dividend and management changes did Hyundai announce?

The board fixed August 5, 2026, as the record date for a final dividend of ₹21 per equity share. The dividend had been declared on May 8 and remains subject to shareholder approval at the annual general meeting scheduled for August 26.