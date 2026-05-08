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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Hyundai Motor India Q4 results: Net profit declines 22.2% to ₹1,255.63 cr

Hyundai Motor India Q4 results: Net profit declines 22.2% to ₹1,255.63 cr

The company had posted a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 1,614.35 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) said in a regulatory filing

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Hyundai Motor India reports 22.2% fall in Q4FY26 profit amid higher expenses, while outlining expansion plans and forecasting strong volume growth in FY27. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 08 2026 | 4:21 PM IST

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Hyundai Motor India Ltd on Friday reported a 22.22 per cent decline in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 1,255.63 crore in the March quarter, impacted by higher expenses.
 
The company had posted a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 1,614.35 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) said in a regulatory filing.
 
Consolidated total revenue from operations stood at Rs 18,916.15 crore as against Rs 17,940.28 crore in the year-ago period, it added.
 
Total expenses were higher at Rs 17,571.66 crore as compared to Rs 15,974.46 in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, HMIL said.
 
 
The company's board has recommended a dividend of Rs 21 per equity share of face value Rs 10 each for the 2025-26 financial year, it said.

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For FY26, consolidated PAT was lower at Rs 5,431.52 crore as compared to Rs 5,640.21 crore in FY25.
 
Consolidated total revenue from operations in FY26 was at Rs 70,763.33 crore as compared to Rs 69,192.89 crore in FY25.
 
"FY26 was a year where we demonstrated our ability to navigate a challenging environment while capitalising on emerging opportunities, supported by GST 2.0 reforms, strategic product interventions, strong export volumes and our continued focus on 'Quality of Growth'," HMIL Managing Director & CEO Tarun Garg said.
 
Looking ahead to FY27, he said, "We have started the year on a strong footing, with April domestic volumes growing 17 per cent YoY. We expect this positive momentum to continue and backed by new product launches in high-demand segments and other strategic initiatives, we expect 8-10 per cent volume growth in the domestic market."
 
The company's enhanced plant capacity and flexible operations position it to swiftly respond to any further growth opportunities, should they arise during the year, he added.
 
For exports, Garg said, "We remain watchful of geopolitical uncertainties, however, we are confident of registering 8-10 per cent volume growth, reinforcing our position as the hub for emerging markets."
 
To support future growth aspirations, he said the Pune plant capacity will be expanded by another 70,000 units post Phase-II expansion, taking HMIL's "overall capacity to 1.14 million units by 2030". 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: May 08 2026 | 4:21 PM IST

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