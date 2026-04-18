Saturday, April 18, 2026 | 05:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / ICICI Bank's net profit up 8.5% in Q4 FY26 to ₹13,701.7 crore

ICICI Bank's net profit up 8.5% in Q4 FY26 to ₹13,701.7 crore

Private sector lender posts 8.5 per cent rise in Q4FY26 net profit, supported by lower provisions and steady income growth, while asset quality continues to improve

ICICI Bank

Representative image from file.

BS Reporter Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2026 | 5:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Aided by healthy growth in income and a steep decline in provisions, private sector lender ICICI Bank recorded net profit growth of 8.49 per cent for the January-March quarter of FY26 (Q4 FY26) on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis to to ₹13,701.68 crore, up from ₹12,629.58 crore in Q4FY25.
 
The bank's Net Interest Income (NII) for the quarter increased 8.4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹22,979 crore, compared to ₹21,193 crore in the year-ago period. Net Interest Margin (NIM) stood at 4.32 per cent, up from 4.30 per cent in Q3 FY26.
 
The Non-interest income, excluding treasury, increased by 5.6 per cent YoY to ₹7,415 crore in Q4FY26 from ₹7,021 crore in Q4 FY25. The bank registered a treasury loss of ₹106 crore in Q4 FY26 as against a loss of ₹157 crore in Q3 FY26 and gain of ₹239 crore in Q4 FY25.
 
 
The provisions (excluding provision for tax) of the bank decreased to ₹96 crore in Q4FY26 from ₹891 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, reflecting healthy asset quality and higher recoveries and write-backs.
 
The bank continued to hold contingency provision of ₹13,100 crore as of March 31, 2026, along with additional standard asset provision of ₹1,283 crore made in Q3FY26 as directed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in respect of the agricultural priority sector portfolio.

Also Read

Network 18

Network18 Q4 FY26 results: Loss widens to ₹29.6 cr, revenue up 9.7% Y-o-Y

ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank Q4FY26 result: Profit rises 9% to ₹14,755 cr as provisions drop

A HDFC Bank Ltd. bank branch in Mumbai

HDFC Bank Q4FY26 results: Profit up 9% to Rs 19,221 cr on lower provisions

YES BANK

Yes Bank Q4 results: PAT up 44.7% to ₹1,068 crore on income, asset quality

YES BANK

YES Bank Q4FY26 result: Net profit rises 45% to ₹1,068 cr; NII at 2,638 cr

 
The deposits of the bank grew by 11.4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹17.95 trillion at the end of March 2026. The average Current Account and Savings Account (Casa) ratio stood at 38.6 per cent in Q4FY26.
 
ICICI Bank's advances grew 15.8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹15.54 trillion at the end of March 31, 2026.
 
The retail loan portfolio grew by 9.5 per cent year-on-year and 4.2 per cent sequentially, and comprised 50.4 per cent of the total loan portfolio at March 31, 2026. Including non-fund outstanding, the retail portfolio was 41.7 per cent of the total portfolio at March 31, 2026. The domestic advances grew by 15.3 per cent year-on-year and 5.6 per cent sequentially at March 31, 2026.
 
The lender's asset quality improved, with the gross non-performing assets ratio (GNPA) Ratio at 1.4 per cent as on March 31, 2025 as against 1.53 per cent as on December 31, 2025 and 1.67 per cent as on March 31, 2024.  
 
The net NPA ratio stood at 0.33 per cent as on March 31, 2025 as against 0.37 per cent as on December 31, 2025 and 0.39 per cent as on March 31, 2024.
 
For FY26, profit after tax increased by 6.2 per cent year-on-year to ₹50,147 crore  from ₹47,227 crore in FY25.
 
The bank’s total capital adequacy ratio at March 31, 2026 was 17.18 per cent and CET-1 ratio was 16.35 per cent after reckoning the impact of proposed dividend compared to the minimum regulatory requirements of 11.70 per cent and 8.20 per cent respectively.
 
The board of directors of ICICI Bank has also recommended a dividend of ₹12 per equity share, subject to requisite approvals.
 
The board has also approved the annual renewal of fund raising limits by way of issuances of debt securities including by way of non-convertible debentures in domestic markets upto an overall limit of ₹25,000 crore by way of private placement.
 
It has also approved issuances of bonds or notes or offshore certificate of deposits in overseas markets upto $1.50 billion for a period of one year, from the date of passing of resolution by the Board. The Board also authorised buyback of debt securities within the limits that the Board is authorised to approve under applicable law.
 
It has also approved extension of tenure of G. Srinivas as group chief risk officer of the bank with effect from August 1, 2026 through July 31, 2028.
 

More From This Section

mobile internet 5g data

Hathway Cable Q4FY26 result: Net profit declines 67.7% to ₹11.25 crore

IPO filings hit second-highest level in March despite weak market sentiment

Q4 result today: HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Network 18 among 11 firms on Apr 18

Liquor

Results preview: Liquor companies brace for mixed Q4 FY26 showingpremium

Jio Financial Services

Jio Financial Services Q4 results: Net profit dips 14% to ₹272 crore

Bajaj Group,Bajaj Consumer Care,Personal Products (NEC),bajaj group of,Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd,hair oil brands

Bajaj Consumer Care Q4 results: Profit rises two-fold to ₹64 crore

Topics : ICICI Bank Q4 Results Company News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 18 2026 | 5:14 PM IST

Explore News

What is KeytrudaYes Bank Q4 ResultsQ4 Results TodayRCB vs DC LIVE ScoreGold and Silver Rate TodayJio Financial Q4 ResultsHDFC Bank Q4 Results PreviewGoogle Gemini for MacInstax Mini 13 ReviewPersonal Finance