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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / ICICI Bank Q4FY26 result: Profit rises 9% to ₹14,755 cr as provisions drop

ICICI Bank Q4FY26 result: Profit rises 9% to ₹14,755 cr as provisions drop

On a standalone basis, the second-largest private sector lender's net profit rose 8.5 per cent to Rs 13,702 crore compared to Rs 12,630 crore in the year-ago period

ICICI Bank

In the reporting quarter, the bank posted an 8.4 per cent increase in the core net-interest income to Rs 22,979 crore, while the non-interest income, excluding treasury, rose 5.6 per cent to Rs 7,415 crore. (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2026 | 4:17 PM IST

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ICICI Bank's consolidated net profit increased by 9.28 per cent to Rs 14,755 crore in the March quarter, according to an exchange filing on Saturday.

It had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 13,502 crore in the year-ago period.

On a standalone basis, the second-largest private sector lender's net profit rose 8.5 per cent to Rs 13,702 crore compared to Rs 12,630 crore in the year-ago period.

For the recently ended fiscal year 2025-26, its post-tax profit increased 6.2 per cent to Rs 50,147 crore from Rs 47,227 crore in FY25.

In the reporting quarter, the bank posted an 8.4 per cent increase in the core net-interest income to Rs 22,979 crore, while the non-interest income, excluding treasury, rose 5.6 per cent to Rs 7,415 crore.

 

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The operating expenses grew 12 per cent to Rs 12,089 crore for the reporting quarter.

From an asset quality perspective, the gross non-performing assets ratio improved to 1.40 per cent from 1.53 per cent in December and 1.67 per cent a year ago.

Its provisions fell to Rs 96.16 crore in the March quarter from Rs 891 crore in the year-ago period and Rs 2,556 crore in the December quarter.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Apr 18 2026 | 4:17 PM IST

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