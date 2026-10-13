Tuesday, October 13, 2026 | 07:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / ICICI Life Insurance's profit up 25% at ₹374 cr on higher premium income

ICICI Life Insurance's profit up 25% at ₹374 cr on higher premium income

The insurer's net premium income rose 16.56 per cent to Rs 13,804 crore in Q2FY27, while value of new business grew 20.3 per cent to Rs 712 crore, with margins improving

ICICI Life Insurance, ICICI Life, ICICI Life net profit, life insurance, insurance sector

Photo: Company website

Aathira Varier Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2026 | 7:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

ICICI Life Insurance, the third-largest private life insurer, recorded 25.05 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in net profit to Rs 374.22 crore in the second quarter of FY27 (Q2FY27), supported by healthy growth in premium income. The profit in Q2FY26 stood at Rs 299.26 crore.
 
The insurer's net premium income grew 16.56 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 13,804 crore in the quarter from Rs 11,843.1 crore in the year-ago period. Meanwhile, annualised premium equivalent (APE) grew 15.56 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 2,799 crore. APE in the insurance industry is the sum of annual first-year regular premiums and 10 per cent of weighted single premiums and single-premium top-ups.
 
 
Value of new business (VNB) grew 20.3 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 712 crore from Rs 592 crore. The VNB margin stood at 25.44 per cent, against 24.44 per cent in Q2FY26.
 
The insurer's expenses grew 23.3 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 2,654.17 crore, with net commissions growing 14.3 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1,376 crore. The expenses of management (EoM) ratio stood at 18.6 per cent, compared with 17.5 per cent in Q2FY26.
 
The insurer's solvency ratio stood at 229.9 per cent, compared with 213.2 per cent.

Also Read

Prestige Estates Projects, Real Estate

Prestige Estates' sales bookings rise 20% to ₹7,225 crore in Q2FY27

Anup Bagchi

After three decades in the ICICI fold, Anup Bagchi readies for his next actpremium

The RBI has advised RBL Bank to amend its Articles of Association to reflect the new structure and seek regulatory approval for the same

RBL Bank shares plunge 7.55% as higher provisions weigh on Q2 earnings

ICICI Life Insurance

ICICI Life Insurance share price drops 4% from day's high post Q2 results

Nestle India Q2 results preview

Nestle India Q2 preview: Strong volumes to drive growth; PAT may top ₹1k cr

 
The 13th-month persistency ratio on a premium basis was 83 per cent as of September 30, 2026, compared with 79.9 per cent as of September 30, 2025. The 61st-month persistency ratio stood at 62.3 per cent, compared with 59.5 per cent.
 
In its post-results press release, the insurer said, “The company continues to focus on protection and annuity segments representing the under-served needs of Indians. In H1-FY2027, the retail protection segment grew by 47.2 per cent YoY and the annuity segment grew by 50.0 per cent YoY. As a result, retail sum assured increased by 34.9 per cent YoY to Rs 2.32 trillion, reflecting a meaningful expansion in the coverage offered to customers.”
 
The board has also announced that Sidharatha Mishra has been appointed an additional director, effective October 14, 2026. Mishra is the MD & CEO-designate of the insurer. He will succeed Anup Bagchi as the insurer's chief, subject to requisite approvals.
 
Sidharatha Mishra, chief operating officer (COO), ICICI Life Insurance, said, “Customer centricity has always been ICICI Life’s core ethos, and this steadfast commitment will continue to guide all our actions in the years ahead as well. Protection and annuity remain at the heart of our long-term strategy, addressing deeply underpenetrated needs in India. Backed by a well-diversified distribution network, innovative & customer-centric product portfolio, customer-first sales & service, industry leading quality parameters, strong risk & capital metrics, we are a resilient organisation that can successfully capitalise on emerging opportunities. Our commitment is to deliver sustainable VNB growth while balancing business, profitability and risk & prudence.”
 

More From This Section

Nifty 50, Sensex, stock market rally, banks, IT stocks, Q2FY26 earnings, Sanctum Wealth, Geojit Investments, NSE, BSE, stock market news

Q2 results today: Hero Motors, Tata Elxsi, 20 others to report earnings

HCL tech, hcl

HCLTech Q2 net profit rises 21.2% to ₹5,132 cr, revenue climbs 11.5%

hcl

Q2 results today: HCLTech, ICICI Pru among 18 firms to report earnings

DMart

D-Mart Q2FY27 result: Net profit rises 8.5% to ₹743 cr, revenue grows 17.8%

Q2 result

Q2FY27 results today: Anand Rathi, Poonawalla Fincorp to announce earnings

Topics : ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Q2 results Insurance Sector

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchStocks to buy todayQ2 Results TodayBuzzing stockGold SIlver Rate TodayDelhi Traffic AlertMax Healthcare SharePM Kisan 24th instalment Date

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 13 2026 | 6:38 PM IST