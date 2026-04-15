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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / ICICI Lombard Q4 profit rises 7.3% to ₹546.6 crore on premium growth

ICICI Lombard Q4 profit rises 7.3% to ₹546.6 crore on premium growth

Private insurer reports steady premium growth and higher investment income in Q4, while underwriting losses widen and combined ratio improves slightly

ICICI Lombard

Representative image from file.

Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2026 | 9:28 PM IST

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ICICI Lombard General Insurance, the largest private sector general insurer, reported a 7.3 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit to ₹546.6 crore for the January–March quarter of FY26 (Q4 FY26), supported by steady premium growth.
 
Net premium written increased by 18.36 per cent YoY to ₹6,487 crore during the quarter. Gross written premium rose 16.9 per cent YoY to ₹8,073.7 crore, compared with ₹6,903.94 crore in Q4 FY25. Investment income grew 27.41 per cent YoY to ₹796.68 crore.
 
The company said its gross direct premium income (GDPI) on a 1/N basis stood at ₹7,340 crore in Q4 FY26, up from ₹6,211 crore in the same period last year, registering a growth of 18.2 per cent — well above the industry growth of 10.9 per cent.
 
 
Excluding crop and mass health segments, GDPI growth was 18.4 per cent, compared with the industry’s 13.3 per cent.
 
Total expenses rose 11.73 per cent YoY to ₹6,072.9 crore, while commission expenses increased 18.36 per cent YoY to ₹1,187.57 crore.

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Underwriting losses widened to ₹262.38 crore in Q4 FY26 from ₹209.67 crore a year ago. The incurred claims ratio improved slightly to 70.8 per cent from 71.6 per cent in Q4 FY25.
 
The combined ratio stood at 101.2 per cent, compared with 102.5 per cent in the year-ago period.
 
The solvency ratio remained strong at 267 per cent, well above the regulatory requirement of 150 per cent, though slightly lower than 269 per cent reported a year ago.
 
The company’s board of directors has proposed a final dividend of ₹7 per share for FY26, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming annual general meeting.
 

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Topics : ICICI ICICI Lombard Q4 Results BS Reads

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First Published: Apr 15 2026 | 9:28 PM IST

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