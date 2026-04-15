ICICI Lombard Q4 profit rises 7% on strong health insurance demand
The insurer's profit after tax rose to 5.47 billion rupees ($58.55 million) for the three months ended March 31, from 5.10 billion rupees a year earlier
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India's ICICI Lombard General Insurance reported a 7% rise in fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday, on strong demand for its retail health insurance products.
The insurer's profit after tax rose to 5.47 billion rupees ($58.55 million) for the three months ended March 31, from 5.10 billion rupees a year earlier.
Analysts expected Indian general insurers to deliver a strong March quarter on growth in the health and motor segments.
ICICI Lombard's retail health insurance premiums surged 55.6% year-on-year, outpacing a 9.9% rise in its corporate health segment.
Meanwhile, motor insurance - its largest segment, accounting for nearly half of total premiums - grew 6.24% for the quarter on strong vehicle sales. Auto sales in March alone rose 25% from last year.
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The firm also offers crop, fire and marine insurance.
The company's combined ratio of expenses to premiums, a key profitability metric for insurance firms, eased to 101.2% from 102.5% a year ago and 104.5% in the previous quarter.
A lower ratio indicates the insurer is retaining more premium incomes relative to claims paid and operating expenses incurred.
($1 = 93.4270 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Devika Nair and Nishit Navin in Bengaluru; Editing by Diti Pujara)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Apr 15 2026 | 9:07 PM IST