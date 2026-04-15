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ICICI Lombard Q4 profit rises 7% on strong health insurance demand

The insurer's profit after tax rose to 5.47 billion rupees ($58.55 ​million) for the three months ‌ended ​March 31, ‌from 5.10 billion rupees ‌a year ‌earlier

ICICI Lombard

Reuters April 15
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2026 | 9:07 PM IST

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India's ICICI Lombard General Insurance reported a 7% rise in fourth-quarter ​profit on Wednesday, on strong demand ​for its retail health insurance products.

The insurer's ‌profit after tax rose to 5.47 billion rupees ($58.55 million) for the three months ended March 31, from 5.10 billion rupees a year earlier.

Analysts expected Indian general insurers to deliver a strong March quarter on growth in the health and motor segments.

ICICI Lombard's retail health insurance premiums surged ‌55.6% year-on-year, outpacing a 9.9% rise in its corporate health segment.

Meanwhile, motor insurance - its largest segment, accounting for nearly half of total premiums - grew 6.24% for the quarter on strong vehicle sales. Auto sales in March ​alone rose 25% from last year.

 

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The firm also offers crop, fire ‌and marine insurance.

The company's combined ratio of expenses to premiums, a key ​profitability ‌metric for insurance firms, eased to 101.2% from ‌102.5% a year ago and 104.5% in the previous quarter.

A lower ratio indicates the ‌insurer is ​retaining more ​premium incomes relative to claims paid and operating expenses incurred.

($1 = 93.4270 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by ‌Devika Nair ​and Nishit Navin in Bengaluru; Editing by Diti Pujara)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Apr 15 2026 | 9:07 PM IST

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