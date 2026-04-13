Monday, April 13, 2026 | 07:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / ICICI Prudential AMC March qtr PAT rises 10.4% to ₹763 cr on higher income

ICICI Prudential AMC March qtr PAT rises 10.4% to ₹763 cr on higher income

The company had posted a PAT of ₹691.7 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year

Photo: Bloomberg

Representative image from file.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2026 | 7:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company on Monday reported a 10.4 per cent rise in profit after tax (PAT) to ₹763.4 crore during the March quarter, aided by higher income.

The company had posted a PAT of ₹691.7 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Revenue from operations during the quarter rose 19.5 per cent to ₹1,517.1 crore compared with ₹1,269.1 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The board has recommended a final dividend of ₹12.40 per equity share for FY26, subject to shareholders' approval at the ensuing annual general meeting.

For the full financial year ended March 2026, the asset manager reported a 24.4 per cent increase in PAT to ₹3,298.6 crore from ₹2,650.6 crore in FY25.

 

Also Read

Sharon Pais

Myntra names Sharon Pais as head as Flipkart accelerates 2027 IPO planspremium

Spicejet

SpiceJet seeks relief from ₹144.5 crore deposit in Maran dispute case

venture capital, Deep tech

India's ₹10,000 crore startup FoF 2.0 expands scope, targets deep tech

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President

AI transforming healthcare, but human empathy is irreplaceable: Murmu

Farmers, Farmer, agriculture, fertilizer

India restricts glufosinate imports for six months with price cap

Revenue from operations for FY26 rose to ₹5,764.6 crore compared with ₹4,682.8 crore in the previous fiscal year.

This marks the company's second set of quarterly results since its stellar stock market debut in December 2025.

Shares of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company settled 1.14 per cent lower at ₹3,351.6 apiece on the BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

K Krithivasan, chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director (MD) of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

TCS Q4 results: Net profit jumps 12.2% to ₹13,718 cr, revenue up 9.6%

The Mercedes-Benz logo is seen before the company's annual news conference in Stuttgart, Germany

Mercedes-Benz drives past West Asia war turmoil with Q1 India growth

Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi Q4 result: Profit up 25% to ₹92 crore; dividend declared

cars, luxury cars, BMW

BMW Group India posts record Q1 sales at 4,567 units with 17% growth

UCO Bank

UCO Bank sees 19% credit growth, total business at ₹5.89 trn in Q4

Topics : ICICI Prudential AMC Company News BS Reads

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 13 2026 | 7:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayStocks to watch todayStock Market CrashIMD Weather UpdateStrait of Hormuz BlockadeNoida Protest NewsIPL 2026, SRH vs RR Playing 11Personal Finance