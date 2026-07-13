ICICI Prudential AMC Q1 results: Net profit rises 23% to ₹965 crore

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (AMC) reported a 23 per cent year-on-year increase in its profit after tax (PAT) to ₹964.63 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, helped by higher income, the company said in an official statement on Monday.

The company had posted a PAT of ₹783.64 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Total income rose 18.1 per cent to ₹1,745.02 crore during the April-June quarter from ₹1,477.52 crore a year earlier. Revenue from operations increased 17.6 per cent to ₹1,564.22 crore, while total expenses stood at ₹464.37 crore, up 11.7 per cent from the year-ago period.

Profit before tax grew 20.6 per cent to ₹1,280.65 crore during the quarter from ₹1,061.96 crore a year earlier. Operating profit before tax rose 20.2 per cent year on year to ₹1,099.85 crore.

According to the company's investor presentation, its quarterly average assets under management (QAAUM) for mutual funds stood at ₹11.17 lakh crore at the end of June 2026, with a market share of 13.4 per cent. Active mutual fund QAAUM was ₹9.25 trillion, while equity scheme QAAUM stood at ₹6.31 lakh crore.

The company said its unique customer base increased to 17.3 million as of June 30, 2026, compared with 15.1 million a year earlier. It also had more than 116,000 empanelled distribution partners and operated through 286 offices.

During the quarter, the company paid a final dividend of ₹12.40 per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, after shareholders approved it at the annual general meeting held last month.

Shares of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company settled 1.56 per cent higher at ₹3,209.55 apiece on the BSE.