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ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Q1 results: Profit rises 28% to ₹386 crore

The ​Indian insurer posted a profit after tax of ₹386 crore ($40.11 million) for the three-month period ended June 30, a jump from ₹302 crore a year earlier

ICICI

Shares of the Mumbai-based insurer were up as much as 5.5% to ₹531.95, as of 02:05 pm IST | Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2026 | 2:39 PM IST

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ICICI Prudential Life Insurance reported a 27.8 per cent rise in first-quarter profit on Wednesday, supported by ​strong premium growth from its high-margin products.

The ​Indian insurer posted a profit after tax of ₹386 crore ($40.11 million) for the three-month period ended June 30, a jump from ₹302 crore a year earlier.

Shares of the Mumbai-based insurer were up as much as 5.5 per cent to ₹531.95, as of 02:05 pm IST.

Its value of new business, which measures expected profitability from new policies, stood at ₹571 crore in the reported quarter, rising 24.9 per cent year-on-year.

Annualised premium ‌equivalent sales, a core measure of new business premiums, rose 14.6 per cent to ₹2,136 crore.

 

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Investors and analysts closely watch operational metrics to gauge the health of new business.

For ICICI Prudential Life, analysts were focused this quarter on whether the insurer's continued shift toward higher-margin non-participating and protection products ​could offset persistent headwinds from GST-related tax credit issues.

Prudential said it must cut ‌its stake in the Indian insurer to below 10 per cent, from about 22 per cent, to secure regulatory approval for ​its ‌planned 75 per cent acquisition of Bharti Axa Life Insurance, which was ‌announced in May.

Bernstein analysts warned that the resulting sale of nearly a 12 per cent stake could create a supply overhang ‌and ​weigh on ICICI ​Prudential Life's shares.

Peers HDFC Life Insurance and SBI Life Insurance are yet to report their quarterly results.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Q1 results ICICI Prudential Life Insurance ICICI Prudential

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First Published: Jul 15 2026 | 2:39 PM IST

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