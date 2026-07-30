Thursday, July 30, 2026 | 03:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Icra Q1 result: Profit rises 32% to ₹56 cr on strong analytics demand

Icra Q1 result: Profit rises 32% to ₹56 cr on strong analytics demand

The rating agency reports higher first-quarter profit and revenue, driven by healthy growth in ratings and sustained demand for risk and analytics solutions

Icra

| Image: X@ICRALimited

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2026 | 3:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Rating agency Icra Ltd on Thursday reported 32 per cent growth in consolidated net profit at ₹56.5 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2026.

The company had logged a net profit of ₹42.8 crore a year ago.

Revenue from operations increased by 31.2 per cent year-on-year to ₹163.4 crore in the quarter, Icra said in a regulatory filing.

MD & Group CEO Ramnath Krishnan said Icra's quarterly performance was supported by healthy growth in ratings and sustained momentum in risk & analytics.

"Our ratings business remained anchored in high-quality analytical delivery and market engagement, while risk and analytics benefited from robust demand across data, risk and technology-led solutions," Krishnan said.

 

Also Read

stock market live, sensex today

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex flat; KPIT Tech, Premier Energies lead MidCap gains

Sailesh C Mehta, chairman of the Fertiliser Association of India (FAI) and chairman and managing director of Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Q1 result: Profit doubles to ₹490 cr

Shwetank Singh, MD&CEO of Chalet Hotels

Chalet Hotels Q1 profit drops 58% as reported revenue declines 43% YoY

Exide Industries

Exide Industries Q1FY27 result: Net profit rises 28% to ₹351 crore

Irfan Razack

Prestige Estates Q1FY27 result: Net profit down 19% at ₹236 crore

Icra's ratings revenue was supported by strong 18.3 per cent year-on-year growth in bank credit as of June quarter FY2027, with demand led mainly by the industries and NBFC segments.

Risk & Analytics continued to demonstrate healthy momentum during the quarter, driven by the acquisition of Fintellix and sustained demand across risk, data and regulatory technology solutions, Icra said.

Shares of Icra were trading at ₹4,850 apiece, up 1.36 per cent over the previous close on BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

mahindra & mahindra , logo

M&M Q1 PAT rises 34% to ₹5,455 crore; revenue grows 28% to ₹58,188 cr

Mahindra and Mahindra, M&M

Mahindra & Mahindra Q1 profit rises 33.6% to ₹5,455 crore; revenue up 26.6%

Gillete

Gillette India Q1FY27 result: Profit rises 9.4% on steady products demand

BSE, Stock Markets

Q1 results today: Swiggy, Tata Steel, Vedanta, 92 more on July 30

Vedanta Resources

Vedanta's demerged firms post mixed Q1; iron & steel shines, power slips

Topics : ICRA Q1 results Rating agencies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 30 2026 | 3:23 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ1 Results TodaySpider Man Brand New DayRedington Share PriceAdani Ports Share PriceAI Singularity ExplainedITR ReviewTechnology NewsPersonal Finance