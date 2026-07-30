Icra Q1 result: Profit rises 32% to ₹56 cr on strong analytics demand

Rating agency Icra Ltd on Thursday reported 32 per cent growth in consolidated net profit at ₹56.5 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2026.

The company had logged a net profit of ₹42.8 crore a year ago.

Revenue from operations increased by 31.2 per cent year-on-year to ₹163.4 crore in the quarter, Icra said in a regulatory filing.

MD & Group CEO Ramnath Krishnan said Icra's quarterly performance was supported by healthy growth in ratings and sustained momentum in risk & analytics.

"Our ratings business remained anchored in high-quality analytical delivery and market engagement, while risk and analytics benefited from robust demand across data, risk and technology-led solutions," Krishnan said.

Icra's ratings revenue was supported by strong 18.3 per cent year-on-year growth in bank credit as of June quarter FY2027, with demand led mainly by the industries and NBFC segments.

Risk & Analytics continued to demonstrate healthy momentum during the quarter, driven by the acquisition of Fintellix and sustained demand across risk, data and regulatory technology solutions, Icra said.

Shares of Icra were trading at ₹4,850 apiece, up 1.36 per cent over the previous close on BSE.