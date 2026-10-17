Saturday, October 17, 2026 | 07:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / IDBI Bank Q2 profit falls 39% to ₹2,205 crore on high base of NSDL gains

IDBI Bank Q2 profit falls 39% to ₹2,205 crore on high base of NSDL gains

IDBI Bank's Q2FY27 net profit declined 39% to ₹2,205 crore due to a high base from an NSDL stake sale gain. Excluding the one-off, profit rose 14%

IDBI Bank Q2FY27 results

The cost-to-income ratio stood at 48.17 per cent (Representative image from file)

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2026 | 7:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

IDBI Bank on Saturday reported a 39 per cent year-on-year decline in net profit to ₹2,205 crore for the second quarter of FY27, compared with ₹3,627 crore in the year-ago period, as the base included a one-off gain of ₹1,699 crore from the sale of its investment in NSDL. Excluding the one-off gain, net profit rose 14 per cent from ₹1,929 crore. Sequentially, net profit rose 4 per cent from ₹2,115 crore in Q1FY27.
 
Non-interest income declined 46 per cent year-on-year to ₹1,353 crore from ₹2,489 crore, which included the NSDL gain. On a sequential basis, it rose 31 per cent from ₹1,032 crore.
 
 
Operating profit fell 18 per cent year-on-year to ₹2,893 crore from ₹3,523 crore in Q2FY26. Excluding the one-off gain, operating profit rose 59 per cent from ₹1,824 crore. On a sequential basis, operating profit rose 33 per cent from ₹2,168 crore in Q1FY27.
 
Net interest income (NII) rose 29 per cent year-on-year to ₹4,228 crore in Q2FY27 from ₹3,285 crore a year ago. Sequentially, NII increased 21 per cent from ₹3,486 crore in the previous quarter. Interest income rose 20 per cent year-on-year to ₹8,512 crore from ₹7,104 crore and 13 per cent from ₹7,541 crore in Q1FY27.
 
Net interest margin (NIM) improved to 4.11 per cent in Q2FY27 from 3.71 per cent in the year-ago period and 3.61 per cent in the previous quarter. The cost of deposits fell 14 basis points year-on-year to 4.55 per cent, while the cost of funds declined 17 basis points to 4.65 per cent.

Also Read

central bank of India

Central Bank of India Q2 profit rises 21% to ₹1,469 cr on strong NII growth

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Q2 net profit rises 4.7% to ₹19,510 crore as NII grows

ixigo

Ixigo reports ₹63 crore net profit, 13% revenue growth in Q2 FY27

DLF, DLF revenue growth, DLF FY28, DLF projects, Badal Bagri, Aakash Ohri, Ashok Tyagi, DLF The Dahlias, DLF Q2 results, DLF net profit, DLF sales bookings, DLF dividend, real estate sector

DLF eyes revenue growth from FY28 as ₹75,000 cr projects near completion

Kaizad Bharucha, deputy managing director of HDFC Bank

Kaizad Bharucha to exit HDFC Bank at end of December after three decades

 
The cost-to-income ratio stood at 48.17 per cent, down 385 basis points from 52.02 per cent in Q1FY27, but higher than 38.99 per cent a year ago, when income was boosted by the NSDL gain. Return on assets (ROA) was 1.83 per cent against 3.55 per cent a year ago and 1.89 per cent in the previous quarter. Excluding the one-off gain, ROA in the year-ago quarter was 1.89 per cent.
 
On the asset quality front, the gross non-performing assets (GNPA) ratio improved to 2.12 per cent as of September 30, 2026, from 2.30 per cent in June 2026 and 2.65 per cent a year ago. The net NPA ratio stood at 0.17 per cent, against 0.16 per cent in the previous quarter and 0.21 per cent a year ago. The provision coverage ratio, including technical write-offs, stood at 99.24 per cent against 99.31 per cent in June 2026 and 99.26 per cent a year ago.
 
On the business front, total business grew 18 per cent year-on-year to ₹6.27 trillion and 7 per cent sequentially. Total deposits rose 17 per cent to ₹3.56 trillion, while net advances grew 18 per cent to ₹2.72 trillion. The corporate-to-retail mix in gross advances stood at 31:69. CASA deposits rose 12 per cent year-on-year to ₹1.56 trillion, but the CASA ratio slipped 197 basis points to 43.82 per cent from 45.79 per cent a year ago. It improved 18 basis points from 43.64 per cent in June. The credit-deposit ratio stood at 76.34 per cent, against 79.50 per cent in the previous quarter and 75.88 per cent a year ago.
 
The bank's capital adequacy ratio stood at 27.10 per cent at the end of September 2026, compared with 25.39 per cent a year earlier and 26.92 per cent in June. The Common Equity Tier-I ratio improved to 26.55 per cent from 23.79 per cent a year ago. Net worth rose 18 per cent to ₹61,164 crore.

More From This Section

ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank Q2 net rises 20% to ₹14,843 crore as provisions fall

Axis Bank

Axis Bank Q2 net profit rises 38% to ₹7,003 crore as provisions fall

Axis Bank

Axis Bank Q2FY27 result: Profit rises 38% to ₹7,003 crore, misses estimates

BSE, Stock Markets

Q2 results today: HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank among 18 firms on Oct 17

Urban Company | Image : Company's Website

Urban Company Q2 net loss widens to ₹182.48 crore; revenue up 41.4%

Topics : IDBI Bank Q2 results Company News

Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsStocks to WatchTesla RoadsterWipro Share priceNestle India sharesSilver outlookJio Financial sharesOTT Release This WeekPM Kisan 24th instalment Date

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 17 2026 | 7:31 PM IST