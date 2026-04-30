IDBI Bank Q4 FY26 results: Net profit falls 5% to ₹1,943 crore, NII up

IDBI Bank on Thursday reported a 5 per cent decline in net profit to ₹1,943 crore for the March quarter of FY 2025-26.

The LIC-controlled bank had posted a net profit of ₹2,051 crore in the year-ago period.

Its net profit was impacted by a fall in operating profit to ₹3,043 crore from ₹3,195 crore a year ago.

However, its total income rose to ₹9,409 crore in the period under review from ₹9,035 crore in January-March of the preceding fiscal.

At the same time, interest income increased to ₹7,798 crore during the period under review from ₹6,979 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

The net interest income (NII) in the quarter also improved to ₹3,851 crore compared to ₹3,290 crore in Q4 FY25.

On the asset quality side, the bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) improved to 2.32 per cent of gross advances as of March 31, 2026, from 2.98 per cent reported at the end of March 2025.

Net NPAs remained flat at 0.15 per cent of the advances at the end of March 2026.

Provision coverage ratio (including Technical Write-Offs) stood at 99.39 per cent as of March 31, 2026. The PCR has remained consistently above 99 per cent since September 2023.

For the entire financial year 2025-26, its net profit rose 27 per cent to ₹9,513 crore compared to ₹7,515 crore in the previous year.

Total income during the financial year rose to ₹35,744 crore from ₹33,826 crore in FY25.

The bank's capital adequacy ratio improved to 26.65 per cent as of March 31, 2026, from 25.05 per cent as of March 31, 2025.