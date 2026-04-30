IDBI Bank's Q4 FY26 results: Net profit declines 5% to ₹1,943 crore

IDBI Bank on Thursday posted a 5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) drop in net profit to ₹1,943 crore in the January-March quarter of FY26 (Q4 FY26) from ₹2,051 crore in Q4 FY25, weighed down by a drop in non-interest income.

The net interest income — the difference between interest earned and interest expended — rose by 17 per cent YoY to ₹3,851 crore, and non-interest income dropped 22 per cent YoY to ₹1,611 crore, mainly due to a decline in profit from the sale of investments to ₹130 crore from ₹267 crore. Recovery from written-off accounts also dropped sharply to ₹371 crore from ₹1,095 crore reported during the same period of the previous year.

Net interest margin (NIM) of the bank rose to 4.15 per cent in the quarter, as against 4 per cent in Q4 FY25.

The deposits of the bank rose by 12 per cent YoY to ₹3.47 trillion. The current account and savings account (CASA) grew by 7 per cent YoY to ₹1.55 trillion. CASA ratio of the lender was down to 44.59 per cent in the quarter, compared to 46.55 per cent in the year-ago period.

The net advances of the company rose by 16 per cent YoY to ₹2.54 trillion. The composition of corporate compared to retail in the gross advances portfolio stood at 30:70 as on March 31, 2026.

The asset quality of the bank improved, with gross non-performing assets ratio (GNPA ratio) at 2.32 per cent as on March 31, 2026. In comparison, it was at 2.57 per cent as on December 31, 2025, and 2.98 per cent as on March 31, 2025.

The net NPA ratio was at 0.15 per cent as on March 31, 2026. It was at 0.18 per cent as on December 31, 2025, and 0.15 per cent as on March 31, 2025.

The capital position has also improved, with CRAR improving to 26.65 per cent as on March 31, 2026, as against 25.05 per cent as on March 31, 2025. Tier 1 capital improved to 25.56 per cent as on March 31, 2026, as against 23.51 per cent as on March 31, 2025.