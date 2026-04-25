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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / IDFC First Bank Q4 FY26 results: Net profit rises 4.9% Y-o-Y to ₹319 crore

IDFC First Bank Q4 FY26 results: Net profit rises 4.9% Y-o-Y to ₹319 crore

The bank said its performance was supported by strong growth in net interest income (NII) and a sharp decline in provisions, even as operating profit came under pressure

IDFC Bank

IDFC Bank (File Photo: Shutterstock)

Akshita Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2026 | 5:27 PM IST

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Private lender IDFC First Bank reported a 4.9 per cent year-on-year rise in standalone net profit for the fourth quarter of FY26 at ₹319 crore, compared with ₹304 crore in the corresponding period last year.
 
The bank said its normalised profit after tax (PAT) stood at ₹746 crore for the quarter, excluding one-time items such as a fraud incident, treasury loss and income tax refund.
 
Net interest income rose 15.7 per cent to ₹5,677 crore from ₹4,907 crore a year ago, driven by healthy growth in interest income, which increased 12.1 per cent to ₹10,552.8 crore. Interest expenses rose 8.2 per cent to ₹4,875.58 crore during the quarter.
 
 
Pre-provision operating profit (PPOP), however, declined 41.6 per cent year-on-year to ₹1,059 crore from ₹1,812 crore, reflecting pressure on non-interest income.
 
Net interest margin (NIM) moderated slightly to 5.93 per cent, compared with 5.95 per cent in the year-ago period.

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Asset quality improved sequentially, with gross non-performing assets (GNPA) easing to 1.61 per cent from 1.69 per cent, and net non-performing assets (NNPA) declining to 0.48 per cent from 0.53 per cent.
 
Provisions fell 37.9 per cent quarter-on-quarter to ₹869 crore from ₹1,398 crore, supporting profitability during the quarter.
 
The bank also reported a tax refund of ₹130 crore during the period, compared with a tax expense of ₹57 crore in the year-ago quarter

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Topics : IDFC First Bank Q4 Results Company News

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First Published: Apr 25 2026 | 5:18 PM IST

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