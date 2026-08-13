IGL Q1 profit falls 44% to ₹238 crore as volatile LNG prices weigh

Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL), the country's largest city gas distributor, on Thursday posted a 44 per cent drop in profit to ₹238 crore for the first quarter ended June 2026 on a consolidated basis as high and volatile liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices arising out of the ongoing West Asia crisis impacted margins.

Total income of the company, however, grew 16.5 per cent during the June 2026 quarter to ₹5,145 crore from ₹4,416 crore posted in the same period last financial year (2025-26).

"The overall sales volume grew 6 per cent over the corresponding quarter in the last fiscal, with the average daily sale going up from 9.13 million standard cubic metres per day (mmscmd) to 9.66 mmscmd during this period, which is again the highest ever recorded by the company," IGL said in a statement.