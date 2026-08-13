IGL Q1 profit falls 44% to ₹238 crore as volatile LNG prices weigh
Indraprastha Gas reported a 16.5 per cent rise in total income to Rs 5,145 crore in the June quarter, while overall sales volume grew 6 per cent year-on-year
Sudheer Pal Singh
Listen to This Article
Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL), the country's largest city gas distributor, on Thursday posted a 44 per cent drop in profit to ₹238 crore for the first quarter ended June 2026 on a consolidated basis as high and volatile liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices arising out of the ongoing West Asia crisis impacted margins.
Total income of the company, however, grew 16.5 per cent during the June 2026 quarter to ₹5,145 crore from ₹4,416 crore posted in the same period last financial year (2025-26).
"The overall sales volume grew 6 per cent over the corresponding quarter in the last fiscal, with the average daily sale going up from 9.13 million standard cubic metres per day (mmscmd) to 9.66 mmscmd during this period, which is again the highest ever recorded by the company," IGL said in a statement.
Product-wise, compressed natural gas (CNG) recorded sales volume growth of 6 per cent, while piped natural gas (PNG), including domestic, industrial and commercial PNG, recorded sales volume growth of 5 per cent in the quarter as compared to the corresponding quarter last year.
IGL is the largest CNG distribution company in the country, operating city gas distribution (CGD) networks across 33 districts in 12 geographical areas across four states, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan.
Also Read
The company has laid out city gas distribution infrastructure in Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Rewari, Gurugram, Karnal, Kaithal, Fatehpur, Ajmer, Pali, Rajsamand, Hamirpur, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Banda and parts of Kanpur and Meerut via a 33,000-kilometre pipeline network.
IGL meets the fuel requirements of over 2.1 million vehicles running on CNG through a network of over 1,000 CNG stations. It has connected over three million households in these cities with PNG.
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 7:23 PM IST