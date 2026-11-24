IKEA India's revenue for financial year 2025-26 (FY26) increased by 14 per cent to reach ₹2,100 crore, driven by strong contributions from both city stores and large-format stores. The company operates on a September-August financial calendar.

The company saw 4-5 per cent of its top line coming from existing stores, and the rest from new customer touchpoints. With its Ebitda (earnings before interest, depreciation, taxes, and amortisation) increasing by 10 per cent, the Swedish furniture retailer aims to be profitable by FY29.

“India inspires us every day with the many different ways people make a home their own, and we’re excited to be part of that journey. As we grow, we’re learning more about people’s needs, aspirations, and everyday realities. We’re using those insights to make our offer more relevant and accessible. We see a real opportunity not only to grow IKEA, but also to help grow the home furnishing category in India, bringing good design, quality, and functionality within reach of more people. With the ambition to reach 30 stores and double our potential customer base by 2030, we’re looking ahead with great optimism. We can’t wait to welcome more people to IKEA and be part of the changing story of homes across India,” Patrik Antoni, chief executive officer (CEO), IKEA India, said in the company’s release.

Most of these stores will be smaller compared to the larger ones in the country. Around 20 of the stores will be city stores, Murali Iyer, chief financial officer (CFO), IKEA India, said in a conference call.

“Speed and capital efficiency are why we want to focus on small stores and their growth right now. Having said that, if we find good locations—which we're always looking for—we'll open large stores in those cities too," he explained.

IKEA India currently has five city stores—two in Delhi, one each in Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Pune—and three large stores in Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru.

The company’s ecommerce (ecom) grew 28 per cent in FY26.

“Considering that we are still not serving across the whole country, it's a very strong growth of 28 per cent. Ecom contributes about 26 per cent to our top line and is growing very steadily. This will be one area we will continue to focus on, and we see it as a very strong channel of growth for us,” Iyer said. He added that the company has expanded online deliveries to include markets in Goa and Tamil Nadu.

In India, food contributes 10 per cent to the company’s turnover.

“Food is a very strong pillar. As Ingvar Kamprad—the founder of IKEA—said, no shopping can happen on an empty stomach, and that's when he introduced food to IKEA. We see food continuing to play a very strategic role, and we will keep driving growth in this area by incorporating strong local flavours while keeping the Swedishness in it,” Iyer explained.

IKEA for Business continued its growth momentum, recording an 18 per cent increase in FY26. The business is seeing growth opportunities across residential, commercial, and institutional segments, as customers increasingly look for complete furnishing and interior design solutions rather than individual products, IKEA India said in its release.

The release added that furniture remained a key contributor to growth, accounting for 55 per cent of total revenue.

Category-wise, Bedrooms grew by 15.9 per cent, Kitchens by 20.8 per cent, and Living Rooms by 8.9 per cent. Everyday essentials such as OFTAST plates/bowls and VARIERA drawer mats continued to be among the bestselling products by volume.

Seasonal collections also saw strong traction, with VINTERFINT (Christmas collection) growing 45 per cent and AROMATISK (festive collection) rising 26 per cent compared to FY25.