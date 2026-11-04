IMFA Q2FY27 net profit rises 50.62% to ₹148.77 crore on higher volumes

Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys Ltd (IMFA), the country's largest producer of value-added ferrochrome, recorded a 50.62 per cent year-on-year increase in net profit to ₹148.77 crore for Q2FY27, compared with ₹98.77 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

Revenue rose 34.72 per cent to ₹968.17 crore from ₹718.65 crore, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) increased to ₹235.04 crore in the quarter ended September 30 from ₹138.34 crore a year ago.

The growth in revenue and profitability was driven primarily by higher production and sales volumes following the addition of capacity, supported by the company's integrated business model encompassing captive chrome ore mining, ferrochrome manufacturing and power generation.

The Bhubaneswar-headquartered company's performance during the first half of FY27 was equally strong. Revenue increased 41.79 per cent to ₹1,928.62 crore from ₹1,360.19 crore in the corresponding six months of FY26.

Ebitda nearly doubled, rising 95.72 per cent to ₹516.31 crore from ₹263.81 crore, while profit after tax surged 78.86 per cent to ₹340.26 crore from ₹190.25 crore. The H1 performance indicates that the company has been able to translate higher operating volumes into improved earnings, notwithstanding pressures in the operating environment.

Exports continued to be a major contributor to IMFA's business. Export revenue during Q2FY27 stood at ₹817.54 crore, up from ₹603.96 crore in the year-ago quarter. Exports accounted for around 84 per cent of the company's quarterly revenue. During H1FY27, exports increased to ₹1,611.15 crore from ₹1,160.22 crore in the corresponding period last year, the company said.

The expansion of production capacity at Kalinganagar in Odisha is expected to provide further momentum to the company's business. IMFA's greenfield project, KNR-1, was formally inaugurated by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on October 14. The first furnace has become operational, while commissioning activities relating to the second furnace have begun, with hot metal tapping expected shortly.

With the commissioning of the new facility, IMFA's total installed ferrochrome production capacity will rise to 534,000 tonnes annually, strengthening its position as India's largest ferrochrome producer and placing it among the leading producers globally.

The company said ferrochrome production increased to 86,652 tonnes in Q2FY27 from 65,671 tonnes in Q2FY26, registering growth of nearly 32 per cent. Sales volumes rose to 81,998 tonnes from 69,765 tonnes, an increase of around 17.5 per cent. For the first half of FY27, production stood at 167,342 tonnes compared with 131,600 tonnes in the year-ago period, while sales increased to 161,265 tonnes from 136,345 tonnes.

It also continued to strengthen its raw material sourcing capabilities through captive mining operations. Chrome ore raising during Q2FY27 stood at 144,697 tonnes against 169,615 tonnes in the corresponding quarter last year. However, the first-half figure increased substantially to 417,253 tonnes from 273,395 tonnes in H1FY26.

Power generation during the September quarter stood at 301 million units against 309 million units in Q2FY26. Generation stood at 589 million units for H1FY27, broadly unchanged from 588 million units in the corresponding period last year. The company is also pursuing energy diversification through a shift towards hybrid renewable energy.

In a further push to strengthen its raw material security and diversify its product portfolio, IMFA's board has approved capital expenditure of ₹375 crore towards increasing chrome ore raising capacity and developing low-carbon ferrochrome production. The proposed investment will support the company's expanded smelting operations by strengthening captive chrome ore availability while creating capabilities to manufacture low-carbon ferrochrome.

Subhrakant Panda, managing director of IMFA, said the company is maintaining its focus on a fully integrated business model that remains resilient and competitive across market cycles, while a substantial expansion in smelting capacity after the commissioning of the Kalinganagar greenfield project will cater to rising demand.

Expressing confidence in the outlook for ferrochrome prices, Panda said the company expected prices to remain supportive because of the cost pressures faced by non-integrated producers. “Alongside capacity growth and a shift to hybrid renewable energy, production of niche grades and a proposed diversification into low carbon ferro chrome will broaden the product range and bolster margins,” he added.

Incorporated in 1961, IMFA operates manufacturing complexes at Therubali, Choudwar and Kalinganagar, supported by captive chrome ore mines at Sukinda and Mahagiri. Its captive power generation portfolio comprises 200 megawatts of coal-based capacity and 4.55 MWp of solar power.

Beyond its core ferrochrome business, IMFA is also pursuing diversification through a 120-kilolitre-per-day grain-based ethanol plant being established at Therubali in Odisha.