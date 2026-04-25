India Cements Q4FY26 results: Net profit jumps fourfold to ₹59.5 crore

The India Cements Ltd (ICL) on Saturday reported over fourfold jump in consolidated net profit at ₹59.5 crore for March quarter FY26, helped by an increase in volume and sales realisation.

ICL had logged a profit of ₹14.67 crore in January-March FY25, helped by asset sales, according to a BSE filing.

ICL is a subsidiary of UltraTech Cement, an Aditya Birla group firm.

Revenue from operations was up 2.6 per cent to ₹1,228.65 crore in March quarter FY26. Total expenses were at ₹1,174.79 crore, down 10.5 per cent year-on-year.

In Q4, domestic sales volume was 3.12 million tonne, recording a growth of 18 per cent year-over-year, as per an earnings presentation by the company.

Net realisation had a 3.5 per cent increase quarter-on-quarter and 6.2 per cent rise year-on-year. Total income in the March quarter was at ₹1,254.50 crore, up 2.57 per cent.

In entire FY26, ICL narrowed its loss at ₹67.25 crore from ₹143.69 crore a year ago. Total consolidated income was at ₹4,572.35 crore, up 5.33 per cent.

Over the outlook, ICL said it has a capex plan of ₹2,000 crore over next two years, where it will invest in growth opportunities and efficiencies.

UltraTech, the country's leading cement maker, had acquired the promoter's stake in the South-based ICL. Consequently, it became a subsidiary of UltraTech Cement with effect from December 24, 2024.