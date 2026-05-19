India Inc's Q4FY26 profit margins scaled highest level in 5 years

Savings from these more than offset the rise in the costs of raw materials owing to higher prices of commodities. As a result, the adjusted margin of profit after tax in the quarter reached 11.3 per cent, up 60 basis points year-on-year (Y-o-Y). The margin of net profit was also up 70 basis points on a quarter-on-quarter basis from 10.6 per cent in Q3FY26.

With this, the net-profit margin was up nearly a third in the last five years from 8.6 per cent (of revenues) during the January-March quarter of 2021. In Q4FY26, the combined net profits (adjusted for exceptional gains and losses) of 837 companies in the Business Standard sample — the ones that have declared their results so far — were up 15.5 per cent as against 9.5 per cent Y-o-Y growth in their revenues (including other income). The data is as on May 15, and represents roughly over 70 per cent of listed companies’ financials.

These companies’ combined adjusted net profits grew to ₹3.24 trillion from around ₹2.81 trillion in Q4FY25 and about ₹2.92 trillion in Q3FY26. Their combined revenues, on the other hand, grew to around ₹28.65 trillion in the quarter from about ₹26.16 trillion in Q4FY25 and ₹27.71 trillion in Q3FY26.

However, the key items of expenditure — such as salaries & wages, interest payments, and overheads — grew at a much slower pace. Salaries & wages were up just 6.4 per cent Y-o-Y while overheads, including sales & marketing, increased 3.6 per cent.

The biggest boost to corporate profitability was from lower interest costs. Banks and non-bank lenders, which accounted for nearly 43 per cent of the net profits of the companies in the sample, led the gains.

The companies’ interest expenses in the quarter were up just 2.8 per cent, growing at the slowest pace in the last 16 quarters.

The BFSI (banks, financial companies, and insurance) sector had the highest gain from lower interest rates. Their interest expenses were up just 2.2 per cent. The share of salaries & wages declined to 11.3 per cent of their revenues — the lowest in at least the last 21 quarters.

For comparison, this ratio was 11.7 per cent in Q4FY25 and 11.8 per cent in Q3FY26. In the last five years, this component, on average, accounted for 12.1 per cent of corporate revenues. Similarly, interest expenses shrank to 16.1 per cent of revenues in Q4FY26 from 17.6 per cent in Q4FY25 and 17.1 per cent in Q3FY25. The ratio, on average, has been 16.1 per cent in the last five years.

Analysts, however, say gains from lower costs on account of employees and interest may not sustain, given the demand headwinds from a potential decline in consumers’ real income and recent rise in bond yields. “The expansion in profit margins in the quarter shows companies’ cost-optimisation strategy as they lower operating and capital costs, given growing macroeconomic headwinds.

Gains from margins may reverse this financial year as a combination of higher inflation rates and poor salaries & wages cut consumers’ purchasing power, reducing demand and revenue growth. A recent rise in bond yields will translate into a higher interest burden, further eating into corporate profitability,” said Dhananjay Sinha, co-head (research and equity strategy), Systematix Institutional Equity.

Analysts see headwinds from a recent rise in price indicators.