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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / India Post posts record Q1FY27 turnover of ₹4,008 crore, up 22.2%

India Post posts record Q1FY27 turnover of ₹4,008 crore, up 22.2%

India Post achieved its highest-ever first-quarter turnover of Rs 4,008 crore in Q1FY27, led by strong growth in citizen-centric services, parcels and mail business

Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jyotiraditya, Scindia

Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo: PTI)

Ananya Podder
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2026 | 9:23 PM IST

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India Post (Department of Posts) recorded its highest-ever first-quarter revenue of Rs 4,008 crore against an annual target of Rs 19,803 crore, registering 22.2 per cent year-on-year growth, Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Tuesday.
 
"This is the first time in the history of India Post that Q1 turnover has crossed Rs 4,000 crore."
 
Against a Q1 target of Rs 4,951 crore, the department achieved 81 per cent of the target during the quarter. Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal emerged as the top three-performing postal circles overall.
 
Out of all six business verticals — mails, parcels, Postal Life Insurance/Rural Postal Life Insurance (PLI/RPLI), Post Office Savings Bank (POSB), International Relations and Global Business (IR&GB), and Citizen-Centric Services (CCS) — CCS recorded the highest year-on-year growth at 86 per cent, followed by parcels (50 per cent), mails (42 per cent), IR&GB (34 per cent), PLI/RPLI (20 per cent), and POSB (10 per cent).
 
 
Outlining the department's strategic priorities for the coming quarters, Scindia identified three key focus areas: strengthening logistics and international business; expanding business opportunities through MSMEs, the One District One Product scheme, tourism, and agriculture; and deepening citizen-centric services, financial inclusion, insurance, and rural logistics.
 
Scindia proposed a cluster-based approach, grouping states into three clusters, each focused on specific priority areas to enable targeted interventions and knowledge-sharing.
 
He flagged parcels, mails and IR&GB as verticals requiring focused attention in the coming quarters, directing circles to intensify customer acquisition, strengthen institutional partnerships, and improve execution through regular monitoring.

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Topics : Jyotiraditya Scindia India Post Q1 results

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First Published: Jul 14 2026 | 9:23 PM IST

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