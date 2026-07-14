India Post posts record Q1FY27 turnover of ₹4,008 crore, up 22.2%

India Post (Department of Posts) recorded its highest-ever first-quarter revenue of Rs 4,008 crore against an annual target of Rs 19,803 crore, registering 22.2 per cent year-on-year growth, Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Tuesday.

"This is the first time in the history of India Post that Q1 turnover has crossed Rs 4,000 crore."

Against a Q1 target of Rs 4,951 crore, the department achieved 81 per cent of the target during the quarter. Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal emerged as the top three-performing postal circles overall.

Out of all six business verticals — mails, parcels, Postal Life Insurance/Rural Postal Life Insurance (PLI/RPLI), Post Office Savings Bank (POSB), International Relations and Global Business (IR&GB), and Citizen-Centric Services (CCS) — CCS recorded the highest year-on-year growth at 86 per cent, followed by parcels (50 per cent), mails (42 per cent), IR&GB (34 per cent), PLI/RPLI (20 per cent), and POSB (10 per cent).

Outlining the department's strategic priorities for the coming quarters, Scindia identified three key focus areas: strengthening logistics and international business; expanding business opportunities through MSMEs, the One District One Product scheme, tourism, and agriculture; and deepening citizen-centric services, financial inclusion, insurance, and rural logistics.

Scindia proposed a cluster-based approach, grouping states into three clusters, each focused on specific priority areas to enable targeted interventions and knowledge-sharing.

He flagged parcels, mails and IR&GB as verticals requiring focused attention in the coming quarters, directing circles to intensify customer acquisition, strengthen institutional partnerships, and improve execution through regular monitoring.