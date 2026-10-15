Indian Bank Q2FY27 result: Net profit rises 15% to ₹3,462 cr, income up 21%

Indian Bank on Thursday reported a 15 per cent rise in net profit to ₹3,462 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.

The Chennai-based public sector lender posted a net profit of ₹3,018 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal.

Its total income increased to ₹23,059 crore in the second quarter from ₹19,077 crore a year ago, Indian Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Interest income rose to ₹19,106 crore in the September quarter of FY27 from ₹16,590 crore in the year-ago period.

The operating profit also increased to ₹7,090 crore against ₹4,837 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

In terms of asset quality, gross non-performing assets (NPAs) of the bank moderated to 1.61 per cent of gross advances at the end of September 2026 compared to 2.6 per cent a year ago.

Similarly, net NPAs or bad loans came down to 0.14 per cent at the end of September 2026 compared to 0.16 per cent at the end of September 2025.

Provisioning against bad loans came down to ₹370 crore during the quarter against ₹382 crore in the July-September period of the last fiscal.

The Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR) stood at 98.2 per cent as on September 30, 2026.

However, the Capital to Risk-Weighted Assets Ratio (CRAR) declined to 16.21 per cent from 17.31 per cent at the end of the second quarter of the previous financial year.