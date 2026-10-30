Indian Oil posts 174% increase in net profit amid high refining margins

State-run Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) reported a 174 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit to ₹22,503 crore in the second quarter of 2026-27 (Q2FY27), compared with ₹8,191 crore a year earlier. Amid elevated crude oil prices, IOC had booked a loss of ₹1,141 crore in the previous quarter (Q1FY27).

Profitability during the September quarter was largely driven by a temporary decline in crude oil prices from July to mid-August and robust margins from the petrochemical and gas segments, said IOC. The company, however, warned that profitability in the upcoming quarters might be adversely impacted by inventory losses due to a potential fall in crude oil prices with the normalisation of the situation in West Asia.

The sharp improvement in refining margins during Q2 has helped the company offset losses incurred on the sale of petrol and diesel. State-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) are incurring heavy marketing losses as they have left retail prices unchanged despite soaring crude oil prices.

Indian Oil’s revenue from operations increased 30 per cent YoY to ₹2.68 trillion in the September quarter.

The company's cumulative net negative buffer arising from under-recoveries on domestic LPG sales stood at ₹32,505.69 crore as of September 30, despite the recognition of government compensation during the six-month period. The company recognised ₹7,243.02 crore as revenue from operations for the period.

In Q2, IOC’s fuel sales rose 4.8 per cent YoY in the domestic market to 23.9 million tonnes (mt). Exports declined 11.3 per cent YoY during the period.

Refinery crude throughput improved 3 per cent to 37.273 mt during the first six months of 2026-27 (H1FY27), with 105.8 per cent capacity utilisation, compared with 36.292 mt a year earlier.

Indian Oil's cross-country pipelines achieved a combined throughput of 53.896 mt in H1FY27, an improvement of 7 per cent compared with 50.343 mt a year earlier.