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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Indian Overseas Bank Q1 result: Net profit surges 49% to ₹1,659 crore

Indian Overseas Bank Q1 result: Net profit surges 49% to ₹1,659 crore

The bank had earned a net profit of ₹1,111 crore in the corresponding quarter last year

Indian Overseas Bank, IOB, PSU Banks

Total income rose to ₹10,938 crore during the April-June period from ₹8,866.47 crore a year earlier (Photo: facebook)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2026 | 2:45 PM IST

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State-owned lender Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) on Monday reported a 49.3 per cent year-on-year jump in net profit to ₹1,659 crore in the three months ended June 2026, driven by improved asset quality.

The bank had earned a net profit of ₹1,111 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Total income rose to ₹10,938 crore during the April-June period from ₹8,866.47 crore a year earlier, the bank said in a stock exchange filing.

The bank's asset quality improved, with Gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPA) dropping to 1.33 per cent for the June quarter of FY27 from 1.97 per cent a year earlier. Similarly, net NPA eased to 0.18 per cent from 0.32 per cent.

 

Further, provisions were at ₹834 crore in the quarter under review mostly unchanged from ₹844 crore a year earlier but lower than ₹1,006 crore in the March quarter.

Shares of IOB were trading 4.11 per cent higher at ₹35.2 on the BSE in the afternoon trade.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Indian Overseas Bank Q1 results IOB results IOB

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First Published: Jul 20 2026 | 2:45 PM IST

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