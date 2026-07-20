Indian Overseas Bank's Q1 FY27 net profit rises 49% on strong income growth

Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) on Monday reported a 49.32 per cent increase in net profit year-on-year to ₹1,659 crore for the first quarter of FY27, compared with ₹1,111 crore in the year-ago period, aided by strong growth in net interest income and non-interest income. Sequentially, net profit rose 10.23 per cent from ₹1,505 crore in Q4 FY26. Net interest income (NII) for the quarter stood at ₹3,688 crore, up 34.30 per cent year-on-year, reflecting continued moderation in the cost of deposits, which eased to 4.70 per cent from 5.10 per cent a year earlier. Non-interest income surged 45.85 per cent year-on-year to ₹2,160 crore, led by a more than threefold rise in priority sector lending certificate (PSLC) commission to ₹863 crore.

"Non-interest income has shown a growth of 45.85 per cent, primarily driven by PSLC sales and recovery from technically written-off accounts, in addition to normal non-interest income," said Ajay Kumar Srivastava, Managing Director and CEO of Indian Overseas Bank.

The bank's domestic net interest margin (NIM) improved by 31 basis points year-on-year to 3.48 per cent in the June quarter, while global NIM rose by 33 basis points to 3.37 per cent.

Total provisions declined 1.18 per cent year-on-year to ₹834 crore from ₹844 crore in Q1 FY26, even as they fell 17.10 per cent sequentially from ₹1,006 crore in Q4 FY26. Of this, NPA provisions dropped sharply by 40.45 per cent year-on-year to ₹106 crore, while other provisions rose 9.31 per cent to ₹728 crore.

Operating expenses rose 68.81 per cent year-on-year to ₹3,155 crore in Q1 FY27, driven largely by an 80.45 per cent jump in staff expenses to ₹2,104 crore. Other expenses grew 49.36 per cent to ₹1,050 crore. The sharp rise in staff costs pushed the cost-to-income ratio up to 53.95 per cent from 44.22 per cent a year earlier.

On the rise in operating expenses, Srivastava said, "It is a conscious call. We have made additional provision of almost ₹1,100 crore in this quarter itself for HR-related provisioning... the entire thing which is required to be done for the coming three quarters. The entire thing we have provided in quarter one itself... From next quarter onwards, this provisioning will not be needed at all."

On asset quality, gross non-performing assets (GNPA) stood at ₹4,292 crore as of June 2026, down 17.11 per cent from ₹5,178 crore a year earlier. Net NPAs fell 27.94 per cent to ₹588 crore from ₹816 crore. The GNPA ratio improved to 1.33 per cent from 1.97 per cent a year ago and 1.42 per cent in the previous quarter. The net NPA ratio stood at 0.18 per cent, compared with 0.32 per cent a year ago and 0.21 per cent in Q4 FY26. The provision coverage ratio (PCR) improved to 97.67 per cent from 97.47 per cent a year earlier.

The bank's capital adequacy ratio (CRAR) stood at 19.36 per cent as of June 2026, compared with 18.28 per cent a year earlier and 19.78 per cent in the preceding quarter.

On the business front, global advances stood at ₹3.22 trillion as of June 2026, up 22.75 per cent year-on-year, while total deposits rose 13.72 per cent to ₹3.76 trillion, taking the bank's total business to ₹6.98 trillion, up 17.72 per cent. The retail, agriculture and MSME (RAM) segment continued to gain share, rising to 81.21 per cent of domestic advances from 73.39 per cent a year earlier, with agriculture advances up 46.84 per cent and retail advances up 36.49 per cent year-on-year.

Current and savings account (CASA) deposits grew 6.61 per cent year-on-year to ₹1.54 trillion, though the CASA ratio (as a percentage of total deposits) slipped to 41.05 per cent (global) from 43.78 per cent a year earlier as term deposits grew faster. The credit-deposit ratio rose to 85.63 per cent (global) from 79.33 per cent, up 630 basis points year-on-year.