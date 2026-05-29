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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / IndiGo posts ₹2,536.9 cr Q4FY26 loss as fuel prices surge, rupee declines

IndiGo posts ₹2,536.9 cr Q4FY26 loss as fuel prices surge, rupee declines

The airline had a profit of Rs 3,067.5 crore in the year-ago period

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IndiGo posted a Rs 2,536.9 crore loss in Q4FY26 as rupee depreciation and a challenging operating environment weighed on profitability. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 4:43 PM IST

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The country's largest airline IndiGo on Friday reported a loss of Rs 2,536.9 crore in the three months ended March 2026 on challenging operating conditions, rupee depreciation and other factors. 
The airline had a profit of Rs 3,067.5 crore in the year-ago period. 
Total income in the fourth quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal rose over 3 per cent to Rs 23,830.7 crore from Rs 23,097.5 crore in the same period a year ago, according to a release. 
"Exceptionally sharp rupee depreciation, changes in labour laws and a challenging operating environment offset the operational profit and the company reported a net loss of Rs 23,936 million," the release said. 
 
IndiGo MD Rahul Bhatia said FY26 was marked by an exceptionally challenging operating environment, which materially impacted its profitability. 

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"During the year, our capacity grew by 9.5 per cent, and total income increased by over 6 per cent. Excluding the impact of foreign exchange and exceptional items, IndiGo delivered a profit of Rs 75 billion," he said. 
The airline's domestic market share stood at 63.3 per cent in March. 
Shares of IndiGo fell 3.27 per cent to close at Rs 4,418.40 apiece on the BSE.
 

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Topics : Airline IndiGo IndiGo Airlines Q4 Results Aviation News

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 4:36 PM IST

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