IndusInd Bank posts ₹594 crore Q4 profit, sees growth aligning with market

IndusInd Bank on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 594 crore in the January–March quarter of FY26 (Q4FY26), aided by lower provisions. In the same period last year, the bank reported a loss of Rs 2,329 crore as the lender had substantially ramped up provisions and reversed incorrectly booked revenue and income entries linked to accounting discrepancies in the derivatives and microfinance segments discovered during the quarter. Sequentially, the net profit is up 364 per cent.

Net interest income (NII) of the lender grew 43.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 4,371.5 crore, though it declined 4.2 per cent sequentially from Rs 4,561.7 crore. Other income in the quarter stood at Rs 1,714 crore, flat sequentially. In the same period last year, the bank's other income stood at Rs 709 crore.

Net interest margin (NIM) of the lender stood at 3.39 per cent in Q4FY26, compared to a NIM of 3.52 per cent in the previous quarter.

Provisions and contingencies declined 38.6 per cent YoY to Rs 1,484.3 crore from Rs 2,416.6 crore in Q4FY25. On a sequential basis, provisions fell 28.9 per cent from Rs 2,088.6 crore.

On the asset quality front, the gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio rose to 3.43 per cent from 3.13 per cent a year ago, though it improved sequentially from 3.56 per cent. Net NPA ratio stood at 1 per cent, slightly higher than 0.95 per cent in Q4FY25 but lower than 1.04 per cent in the previous quarter.

The bank’s advances de-grew 8 per cent YoY and 1 per cent sequentially to Rs 3.15 trillion at the end of March 2026. The retail portfolio grew just 1 per cent sequentially but de-grew 4 per cent YoY to Rs 1.63 trillion. Its SME segment also de-grew 5 per cent YoY but grew 1 per cent sequentially to Rs 44,347 crore. Additionally, its wholesale segment de-grew 16 per cent YoY and 3 per cent sequentially to Rs 1.08 trillion.

Deposits, on the other hand, grew 2 per cent sequentially but de-grew on a YoY basis to Rs 3.99 trillion. “A key highlight this quarter was the recovery of our liability franchise, particularly retail deposits. Retail deposit mobilisation remains a core priority, and during the quarter we saw net retail deposit additions of approximately Rs 6,800 crore, with incremental deposits coming in from retail customers. As a result, the share of average retail deposits as per LCR improved to 47.9 per cent versus 47.15 per cent QoQ. This reflects improving customer confidence and deeper engagement across our branch and digital channels,” said Rajiv Anand, MD & CEO, IndusInd Bank.

“On the assets side, we adopted a selective approach to growth, focusing on well-secured retail segments, vehicle finance, and SME lending, while continuing to rationalise parts of our wholesale portfolio to improve portfolio quality. While near-term growth remains calibrated, the trends in asset quality, retail deposits, and operating leverage give us confidence in progressively improving returns over the medium term,” Anand said.

He highlighted that the bank is seeing improved growth momentum across businesses, supported by focused execution and strengthening fundamentals. “In our microfinance portfolio, lower slippages during the quarter have contributed to better asset quality. We believe this reflects stronger underlying discipline and is not a one-off improvement. Our focus remains on sustaining this through prudent underwriting, calibrated risk management, and consistent execution,” Anand said.

Additionally, Anand said the bank has been in the process of rebuilding over the last six months or so. “We are rebuilding trust with our key stakeholders — regulators, the board, investors, customers, and even our employees. That's the process we have been going through over the last six months,” he said, adding that 2026–27 is when the bank transitions to a growth mindset.

“We believe that this year should be when we start to grow broadly in line with the market, both on assets as well as on liabilities,” he said.