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IndusInd Bank posts 72% rise in Q1 profit on lower provisions, slippages

The lender reported a 72% rise in June-quarter profit as lower provisions and easing slippages improved earnings despite modest NII growth and continued pressure on margins

IndusInd Bank

The bank's loan book declined 2 per cent YoY but grew 3 per cent sequentially to ₹3.26 trillion

Subrata Panda Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2026 | 5:34 PM IST

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IndusInd Bank on Wednesday reported a 72 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit to ₹1,037 crore for the quarter ended June (Q1 FY27), aided by lower provisions and operating expenses. Sequentially, net profit rose 75 per cent.
 
Net interest income (NII) grew just 1 per cent YoY to ₹4,685 crore, as advances contracted from a year ago. Other income declined 17 per cent YoY to ₹1,787 crore.
 
The bank's net interest margin (NIM), a key profitability metric, declined 9 basis points (bps) YoY and 4 bps sequentially to 3.35 per cent, as lower asset yields more than offset the easing in funding costs.
 
 
Asset quality improved during the quarter, with fresh slippages easing to ₹1,660 crore, compared with ₹1,825 crore in Q4 FY26 and ₹2,567 crore a year earlier.
 
Provisions fell 21 per cent YoY and 7 per cent sequentially to ₹1,384 crore.

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The gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio improved by 18 bps sequentially to 3.25 per cent, while the net NPA ratio declined by 5 bps to 0.95 per cent.
 
The bank's loan book declined 2 per cent YoY but grew 3 per cent sequentially to ₹3.26 trillion. The sequential growth was driven by the wholesale portfolio, which expanded 11 per cent to ₹1.20 trillion, led largely by lending to large corporates.
 
Retail advances were largely flat sequentially but declined 4 per cent YoY to ₹1.62 trillion. The SME portfolio also contracted during the quarter to ₹43,295 crore.
 
Deposits grew 4 per cent both YoY and sequentially to ₹4.14 trillion, with the current account savings account (CASA) ratio at 29.43 per cent.
 
"During Q1 FY27, we continued to execute our strategic priorities with an emphasis on disciplined growth, balance sheet resilience and franchise quality. Supported by an experienced leadership team and sharper execution capabilities, we are advancing our growth agenda while maintaining prudent risk management," said Rajiv Anand, managing director and chief executive officer, IndusInd Bank.
 
He said the bank is building a diversified portfolio across retail, SME and rural businesses while expanding its rural franchise beyond microfinance. Investments in technology and artificial intelligence (AI)-led capabilities are also enhancing customer experience and productivity, strengthening the bank's ability to deliver sustainable growth.
 

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Topics : IndusInd Bank Q1 results Indian Banks

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First Published: Jul 22 2026 | 5:34 PM IST

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