Friday, April 24, 2026 | 05:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / IndusInd Bank Q4 profit at ₹533 crore beats estimates on lower provisions

IndusInd Bank Q4 profit at ₹533 crore beats estimates on lower provisions

In the year-ago quarter, the bank had reported its biggest-ever quarterly loss due to years of misaccounting of internal derivative trades

IndusInd Bank

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2026 | 5:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

IndusInd Bank reported a bigger-than-expected fourth-quarter profit on Friday, helped by a drop in provisions for potential bad loans and a sequential improvement in asset quality.
 
The country's fifth-largest private lender by market capitalisation posted a profit of ₹533 crore ($56.55 million) for the quarter ended March 31, beating analysts' expectation of 389 crore, per LSEG-compiled data.
 
In the year-ago quarter, the bank had reported its biggest-ever quarterly loss due to years of misaccounting of internal derivative trades.
 
Analysts said stress in segments such as microfinance, where IndusInd Bank grappled with high bad loans, would ease during the quarter, as the bank tightened lending, helping limit new bad loans and improving its asset quality.
 
 
IndusInd's provisions and contingencies declined 38.6% year-on-year and 29% from the previous quarter to ₹1,484 crore.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE

Market Close: Sensex slumps 1,000 points, Nifty ends below 23,900 on escalating West Asia tensions

Hindustan Zinc

Hindustan Zinc Q4FY26 results: Net profit rises 68% to ₹5,033 crore

Mahindra Logistics

Mahindra Logistics falls 9% despite strong Q4 results; revenue jumps 14%

Vetri Subramaniam, managing director and chief executive officer designate at UTI Asset Management Company

UTI AMC Q4FY26 result: Net loss at ₹64 cr, revenue rises 4% to to ₹390 cr

Anand James of Geojit Investments notes Infosys and HCL Tech shares look weak on charts as they dropped below the recent March lows.

Infosys, HCL Tech fall below March lows; tech charts flag warning sign

 
Asset quality improved, with gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans dropping to 3.43% at the end of March from 3.56% three months earlier.
 
The bank came under scrutiny last year after disclosing a $230 million hit in the year ended March 2025 due to misaccounting of internal derivative trades, which raised concerns over governance and led to the resignations of former CEO Sumant Kathpalia and deputy chief Arun Khurana.
 
Veteran banker Rajiv Anand, who was appointed CEO in August, said in October that the lender planned to grow in segments that typically face less stress.
 
The bank's loan and deposit growth have remained under pressure over the last year. During the fourth quarter, IndusInd Bank's loans declined 8.7% year-on-year, the fourth straight decline, while deposits fell 2.6%.
 
Net interest income, the difference between interest earned on loans and paid on deposits, climbed 43% year-on-year to ₹4,371 crore.

More From This Section

Adani Green Ltd

Adani Green Q4 results: Profit jumps 34% on higher sales, capacity growth

stock market, BSE

Q4 results today: RIL, Adani Green, Hindustan Zinc among 29 firms on Apr 24

Salil Parekh, chief executive officer and managing director, Infosys

Infosys profit grew 21% in Q4; pegs revenue growth for FY27 at 1.5-3.5%

LTIMindtree (Image: Company website)

LTM Q4FY26 results: Net profit rises 23% to ₹1,392.3 cr, revenue up 15.55%

The Tata group's unlisted financial services businesses have reported hefty profits for the year, with Tata Capital, the group's financial services business, reporting a profit of Rs 2,492 crore on revenues of Rs 13,309 crore, as per Tata Sons' annua

Tata Capital Q4FY26 results: Net profit rises 80.6% to ₹1,182 crore

Topics : IndusInd Bank Q4 Results Banking Industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 24 2026 | 5:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayInfosys Q4 ResultsNifty Trading Strategy TodayAxis Bank Q4 PreviewUP Board 10, 12 Result 2026Israel Lebanon CeasefireQ4 Results TodayTechnology NewsPersonal Finance