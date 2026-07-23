Infosys Q1 results: Net profit rises 12.2% to ₹7,769 cr, revenue up 14%

With continued global uncertainty and discretionary spending remaining subdued, Infosys reduced the upper end of its revenue guidance for FY27. The company has guided for revenue growth of 1.5 per cent to 3 per cent for FY27.

For the first quarter ended June 30, 2026, Infosys reported a 12.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in net profit to Rs 7,769 crore. Sequentially, profit declined 8.6 per cent.

Revenue rose 14 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 48,211 crore, led largely by the life sciences and financial services verticals. Geographically, the US and Europe grew 3.2 per cent and 2.8 per cent, respectively, on a constant-currency basis.

The company's performance missed Bloomberg analysts' estimates for both revenue and profit. Bloomberg had estimated revenue at Rs 48,318 crore and net profit at Rs 7,834 crore.

"AI momentum is now rapidly converting into revenue, which demonstrates how Infosys' differentiated enterprise AI value proposition is translating into consistent market share gains. Strong large deal wins, powered by Infosys Topaz, reinforce client confidence in our ability to be the strategic partner of choice for AI transformation, driving tangible business value," said Salil Parekh, managing director and chief executive officer.

Infosys reported a large-deal total contract value (TCV) of $3.6 billion. In Q4 FY26, TCV stood at $3.2 billion.

"Our resilient margins of 21.1 per cent and consistently strong cash generation reflect the strength of our business model, disciplined execution, and continued focus on operational excellence in a challenging business environment," said Jayesh Sanghrajka, chief financial officer.

"We are accelerating investments in AI, talent, and platforms to drive future growth and remain committed to improving productivity, expanding operating leverage, and maintaining the financial flexibility needed to capitalise on emerging opportunities while delivering sustainable shareholder value," he added.