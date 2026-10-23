Infosys Q2 results: Net profit rises 6.2% to ₹7,823 cr, revenue up 10.2%
Infosys Q2 results: Net profit rises 6.2% to ₹7,823 cr, revenue up 10.2%
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Infosys Q2 results: Net profit rises 6.2% to ₹7,823 cr, revenue up 10.2%.
(This is a breaking news story. More details are awaited)
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Topics : Infosys Q2 results IT Industry Breaking News
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First Published: Oct 23 2026 | 4:21 PM IST