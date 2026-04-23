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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Infosys Q4 results: Net profit rises 20.9% to ₹8,501 cr, revenue up 13.4%

Infosys Q4 results: Net profit rises 20.9% to ₹8,501 cr, revenue up 13.4%

Infosys revenue growth guidance at 1.5-3.5% for FY27

Infosys office

Infosys posts strong Q4 profit growth but signals cautious FY27 outlook amid global uncertainty and tight tech spending (Photo: Shutterstock)

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2026 | 5:37 PM IST

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With continued global uncertainty and discretionary spending still tight, Infosys guided for revenue growth of 1.5 per cent to 3.5 per cent for FY27.
 
For the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2026, Infosys reported growth of 20.9 per cent in net profit to Rs 8,501 crore on a year-on-year basis. Sequentially, profit was up 27.8 per cent.
 
Revenue was up 13.4 per cent YoY to Rs 46,402 crore, led largely by the life sciences and communication verticals. In terms of geography, both the US and Europe grew 4.1 per cent each on a constant currency basis.
 
The company’s performance beat revenue and profit estimates. Bloomberg had estimated revenue at Rs 46,135 crore and net profit at Rs 7,495 crore.
 
 
“We delivered a resilient performance in FY26 with growth of 3.1 per cent, with strong large deal wins of $14.9 billion, reflecting the robustness of our enterprise AI value proposition and market share gains in large transformation opportunities. The simplicity and strength of our AI services strategy across six areas is gaining traction in the market, further strengthened by strong ecosystem AI partnerships enabling clients to get value from AI,” said Salil Parekh, chief executive officer and managing director.

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“Our AI First value framework and differentiated Topaz Fabric position us uniquely to deepen client trust and gain greater share of the market,” he added.
 
Infosys reported large total contract value (TCV) at $3.2 billion. In Q3, TCV was at $4.8 billion.
 
“FY26 was a year of disciplined execution and financial resilience, reflecting in 21 per cent adjusted operating margin and healthy free cash flow of $3.7 billion. Savings from Project Maximus enabled us to invest in strategic areas like talent, AI, and sales and marketing,” said Jayesh Sanghrajka, chief financial officer.
 
“We remain focused on margins and cash generation as we navigate an evolving macro environment. In line with our capital allocation policy, the Board has proposed a final dividend of Rs 25 per share, which, along with the interim dividend and recently concluded buyback, amounts to over Rs 37,500 crore returned to shareholders for FY26,” he added.

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Topics : Infosys Infosys results Q4 Results IT services

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First Published: Apr 23 2026 | 5:37 PM IST

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