Infosys Q4FY26 results: Net profit up 20.8% to ₹8,501 cr, dividend declared

IT services major Infosys on Thursday reported a 20.8 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter, coming in at ₹8,501 crore.

Revenue for the quarter rose 13.4 per cent to ₹46,402 crore, marginally higher than analyst estimates of around ₹46,030 crore, according to the company filings.

The company also announced a dividend of ₹25 per share for the quarter. Operating margin for FY27 is projected in the range of 20 per cent to 22 per cent, the company said.

Looking ahead, Infosys said it expects revenue growth of 1.5 per cent to 3.5 per cent for FY27.

Infosys reported large deal total contract value (TCV) of $3.2 billion (approximately ₹26,600 crore) for the quarter.

The company said it has incorporated a step-down wholly owned subsidiary in Japan, as part of its ongoing global expansion strategy.