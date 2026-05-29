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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Inox Green Energy Services Q4FY26 results: Net profit grows to ₹28 crore

Inox Green Energy Services Q4FY26 results: Net profit grows to ₹28 crore

Inox Green Energy Services reported a sharp rise in March-quarter profit, driven by higher income from its wind power O&M business

Inox Green Energy Services

Inox Green Energy Services Ltd (INOX Green) is a major wind power operation and maintenance (O&M) service provider within India | Image: Company Website

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 11:38 PM IST

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Inox Green Energy Services on Friday posted a jump in consolidated net profit to ₹28.35 crore during the March quarter, on account of rise in income.

It had reported a net profit of ₹6.44 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in an exchange filing.

During January-March, the company's total income rose to ₹119.48 crore from ₹85.30 crore in the fourth quarter of 2024-25.

Expenses stood at ₹73.71 crore as against ₹72.01 crore in the last quarter of FY25.

Inox Green Energy Services Ltd (INOX Green) is a major wind power operation and maintenance (O&M) service provider within India.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 11:38 PM IST

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