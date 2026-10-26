IoB Q2 results: Net profit rises 56% to ₹1,912 cr on higher interest income

Indian Overseas Bank (IoB) on Monday reported a 56 per cent growth in net profit at ₹1,912 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, buoyed by higher interest income.

The public sector bank had reported a net profit of ₹1,226 crore in the July-September quarter of last fiscal 2025-26.

Interest income of the bank rose 17 per cent to ₹9,201 crore during the September quarter of current fiscal, from ₹7,849 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal.

Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) as a percentage of gross advances improved to 1.19 per cent in Q2 of FY27, from 1.83 per cent in the second quarter of FY26.

Shares of IoB were trading at ₹30.01, up 4.56 per cent over previous close on BSE.