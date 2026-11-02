IPO-bound Oyo parent Prism posts 17% rise in profit to ₹353 cr for Q1FY27

IPO-bound Prism, parent entity of hospitality chain Oyo, has posted a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 353 crore in the first quarter ended June, registering 17 per cent growth from Rs 301 crore in the year-ago period.

The quarterly profit included a deferred-tax credit of approximately Rs 244 crore, according to the company's audited financials seen by PTI.

Prism's revenue from operations increased 35 per cent to Rs 2,814 crore in the first quarter of FY2026-27, compared with Rs 2,078 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, the audited financials showed.

The company's Gross Booking Value grew 30 per cent to nearly Rs 9,600 crore in the same period.

Growth was broad-based across its hotels and vacation homes businesses.

Prism's hotel segment bookings grew 30 per cent year-on-year, while the vacation homes business recorded 28 per cent growth in bookings.

Addressing shareholders at the company's Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) in early October, Prism Founder Ritesh Agarwal said, "What is encouraging is that this momentum has continued into the first quarter of FY27. Our performance across hotels and vacation homes has demonstrated improving gross margins and higher operating earnings, even as we invest in expanding our brands and strengthening customer demand." "We are continuing to grow our business while generating healthy operating earnings. We are seeing the benefits of the investments we have made over the past few years in technology, brands and distribution capabilities, while continuing to invest quite aggressively," he had said.

In his EGM address, Agarwal highlighted the importance of the company's geographically diversified business, with North America remaining a key market following the acquisition of G6 Hospitality. He said G6 alone contributed approximately Rs 14,000 crore in Gross Booking Value during FY26.