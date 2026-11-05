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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / IRB Infra Q2 profit rises 85% to ₹260 crore on toll revenue growth

IRB Infra Q2 profit rises 85% to ₹260 crore on toll revenue growth

IRB Infrastructure Developers' Q2FY27 net profit rose 84.85% to ₹260.15 crore, supported by 15% growth in toll revenue and higher distributions from its InvIT.

IRB Infrastructure Developers

IRB Infrastructure Developers reported an 84.85% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to ₹260.15 crore in Q2FY27, driven by robust toll revenue growth and higher distributions from its InvIT portfolio.

Press Trust of India
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2026 | 6:10 PM IST

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IRB Infrastructure Developers on Thursday reported 84.85 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 260.15 crore for September quarter FY27, driven by robust toll revenue and distribution from InvIT.
 The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 141 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing.
 Total income during the second quarter of the current fiscal year rose to Rs 18,970.8 crore from Rs 17,510.16 crore a year ago.
 "Against the backdrop of global economic deceleration, supply chain fragmentation, and geopolitical volatility, our Q2FY27 performance highlights the exceptional counter-cyclical strength and structural resilience of our business model," Chairman and Managing Director Virendra D Mhaiskar said.
 
 Driven by a robust YoY toll revenue growth of around 15 per cent, the company's operations continue to benefit from inelastic traffic demand and effective tariff-linking mechanisms â€“ as is reflected in steady growth in cashflow and thus distributions from InvIT, he added.
 IRB Group has a portfolio of 27 revenue-generating highway assets aggregating to approximately Rs 94,000 crore across 13 states. With approximately 1.5 million vehicle crossings daily across its assets, the Group accounts for nearly one-tenth of India's total toll revenue.

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Topics : IRB Infra IRB Infrastructure Developers Company News

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First Published: Nov 05 2026 | 6:09 PM IST