Ireda Q4FY6 profit slips 1.8% to ₹493 crore; declares ₹1.35 dividend

State-owned IREDA has posted a marginal 1.77 per cent decline in net profit to ₹492.63 crore during the March quarter on account of higher expenses.

The company had reported a net profit of ₹501.55 crore in the same quarter a year ago, the company said in an exchange filing on Friday.

During January-March, the company's total income rose to ₹2,181.28 crore from ₹1,915 crore in the fourth quarter of the preceding 2024-25 financial year.

Expenses increased to ₹1,562.14 crore from ₹1,285.91 crore in the last quarter of FY25.

For the entire FY26, IREDA posted a net profit of ₹1,874 crore, up from ₹1,698 crore in 2024-25. Annual income also rose to ₹8,338.89 crore from ₹6,755.69 crore in FY25.

In a separate statement, the company said it has "posted the highest ever annual profit." The Board of Directors recommended a final dividend of ₹0.75 per equity share for the financial year 2025-26, subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

The total dividend for the financial year is ₹1.35/- per equity share, including interim dividend of ₹0.60 per share.

In FY26, loan sanctions increased 9 per cent year on year to ₹51,883 crore from ₹47,453 crore in FY25. Loan Disbursements were at ₹34,946 crore vs ₹30,169 crore (posting a rise of 16%).

Loan Book increased 22 per cent to ₹93,069 crore from 76,282 crore in FY25.

IREDA CMD Pradip Kumar Das said: " FY 2025-26 adds another significant chapter to IREDA's continuing growth story. Surpassing ₹93,000 crore in loan book while delivering our highest-ever annual profit reflects consistent strategy, institutional resilience and an unwavering belief in India's renewable energy potential. We remain focused on scaling responsibly as India's green energy transition accelerates." Under the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE), the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) functions as a state-owned non-banking financial company (NBFC) focused on financing renewable energy projects across India.