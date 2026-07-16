ITC Hotels Q1 result: Revenue rises 15% to ₹936 crore, profit climbs 36%

ITC Hotels’ consolidated net profit rose 36 per cent year-on-year to ₹181.91 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2026, while revenue from operations increased 14.8 per cent. The company had recorded a net profit of ₹133.71 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The group acquired the entire share capital of Kerala Luxury Resorts Private Limited, formerly known as Zuri Hotels and Resorts Private Limited, on May 19, 2026. The June-quarter consolidated results include the acquired company’s performance from that date and are therefore not comparable with previous periods, ITC Hotels said in its filing.

Revenue from operations increased to ₹936.02 crore in the first quarter of 2026-27 (Q1FY27), from ₹815.54 crore a year earlier. Other income rose 32.5 per cent to ₹58.52 crore, taking total income up 15.7 per cent to ₹994.54 crore.

Expenses rise 11% in June quarter

Consolidated expenses increased 11.1 per cent year-on-year to ₹750 crore, compared with ₹674.97 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Other expenses, the largest disclosed cost item, rose 12.5 per cent to ₹336.71 crore. Employee-benefit expenses increased 3.3 per cent to ₹196.26 crore, while expenditure on food and beverages grew 9.1 per cent to ₹88.92 crore.

Depreciation and amortisation expenses rose 1.8 per cent to ₹104.30 crore. The company also recorded a branded-residences development cost of ₹21.81 crore, against nil in the year-ago quarter.

Profit before tax increased 31.5 per cent to ₹248.20 crore from ₹188.80 crore. The profit-before-tax margin, calculated against revenue from operations, expanded by about 337 basis points to 26.5 per cent.

Basic and diluted earnings per share increased to ₹0.87 each, from ₹0.64 each in the year-ago quarter.

Hotels segment revenue increases 10%

Revenue from the hotels segment rose 10.1 per cent to ₹881.06 crore from ₹800.57 crore. The segment result increased 22.9 per cent to ₹176.54 crore.

The branded-residences business generated revenue of ₹37.77 crore during the quarter, compared with nil in the year-ago period. Its segment result stood at ₹13.22 crore, against a loss of ₹30 lakh a year earlier.

Revenue from the company’s other operations, comprising golfing and ancillary services, increased 16.6 per cent to ₹11.73 crore. The segment result, however, declined 18.7 per cent to ₹3.75 crore.

The company renamed its real-estate segment as branded residences during the quarter. It said the change was limited to nomenclature and did not alter the segment’s composition, financial results, assets or liabilities.

Comprehensive income turns negative

Other comprehensive income recorded a loss of ₹210.40 crore during the quarter, compared with a loss of ₹30.03 crore a year earlier. Consequently, the group posted a total comprehensive loss of ₹28.49 crore despite recording a net profit for the period.

ITC Hotels’ total assets stood at ₹13,527.41 crore as of June 30, 2026, compared with ₹12,556.65 crore a year earlier.