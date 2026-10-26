Monday, October 26, 2026 | 05:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / ITC Hotels Q2 net profit rises 52% to ₹202.6 crore, revenue up 26%

ITC Hotels Q2 net profit rises 52% to ₹202.6 crore, revenue up 26%

ITC Hotels reported a 52% rise in Q2FY27 net profit to ₹203 crore, with revenue up 26% and RevPAR growing 21%, as its board approved plans to establish a subsidiary in Dubai.

ITC Hotels

ITC Hotels operates 156 hotels and has another 87 in the pipeline, with plans to expand its operational portfolio to 250 properties by 2031.

Hemlata Samant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2026 | 5:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

ITC Hotels Limited reported a 52 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in consolidated net profit to ₹203 crore in the September quarter of financial year 2027 (Q2FY27), compared with ₹133 crore in the corresponding period last year.
 
Revenue from operations rose 26 per cent to ₹1,054 crore from ₹839 crore a year ago. Total income rose to ₹1,106 crore in Q2FY27 from ₹885 crore in Q2FY26, up 25 per cent.
 
The Board of ITC Hotels approved the incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary of the company in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, subject to receipt of the necessary regulatory approvals.
 
The proposed entity will operate hotels and restaurants, and other related activities.
 
 
"Necessary approvals for the incorporation of the proposed entity will be obtained from the concerned regulatory authorities in Dubai. Upon incorporation of the proposed entity, ITCHL shall subscribe 100 per cent of its share capital at face value, for an amount not exceeding ₹20 crore, to be infused in tranches," a separate regulatory filing said.

Also Read

ITC Hotels share price

ITC Hotels shares gain 8% as Q2 PAT rises 51% to ₹201 cr, RevPAR up 21%

IHCL Q1 results 2025, Indian Hotels Company performance, hotel stock India, Taj hotels revenue growth, hospitality sector India, MICE demand India, hotel room rates FY26, IHCL expansion plans, tourism sector trends, IHCL stock valuation

Demand-supply mismatch to drive revenue growth gains for Indian Hotels

Sanjiv Puri CMD, ITC

Acquisitions now a significant growth lever, says ITC CMD Sanjiv Puripremium

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts

Mahindra Holidays to add 1,000 keys in six months, aims for 10,000 by FY30

goods and services tax, GST

GSTN adds two e-invoicing categories for reverse charge purchases

 
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) increased 37 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹337 crore from ₹246 crore. While, the Ebitda margin improved to 32 per cent, as compared to 29 per cent in the same period last year.
 
Revenue per available room (RevPAR) for the July-September quarter rose 21 per cent, compared to the same period last year, supported by impetus of both occupancy and average room rate (ARR).
 
The company currently operates across 243 hotels with 23,266 keys, including 156 operational hotels and 87 in the pipeline. It plans to reach 250 operational hotels with over 22,000 operational keys by 2031.
 
Additionally, the company's Kumarakom resort is set to be launched by December this year and Welcomhotel Ahmedabad is expected to be refurbished in the next six months.

More From This Section

Indian Overseas Bank, IOB, PSU Banks

IoB Q2 results: Net profit rises 56% to ₹1,912 cr on higher interest income

Dhanlaxmi Bank

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 results: Net profit more than doubles to ₹48.55 crore

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Q2 results: Net profit up 42% to ₹451 crore

Sensex, Nifty, market indices, FPI selling, US bond yields, Donald Trump, earnings season, trade policy, Reliance, HDFC Bank, monsoon, equity markets

Q2 results: Paytm, REC, Tata Consumer Products among 98 firms on October 26

Carlsberg

Carlsberg India revenue slips to ₹8,708.8 cr in FY26, profit rises 22%

Topics : ITC Hotels ITC Hotel industry Hospitality industry hospitality hotel business

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchBank holiday todayStocks to buyQ2 Results TodayShriram Finance ShareGold Silver PriceApollo Micro Systems share priceInfosys shares

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 26 2026 | 5:09 PM IST