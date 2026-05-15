ITC Hotels Q4 profit up 23% at ₹317 cr; to acquire Zuri Hotels and Resorts

ITC Hotels on Friday said its consolidated net profit for the March quarter increased by 23.1 per cent to ₹317.43 crore. The company also announced plans to acquire Zuri Hotels and Resorts in a deal valued at ₹205 crore.

In the same quarter last year, ITC Hotels had posted a net profit of ₹257.85 crore.

According to a regulatory filing, ITC Hotels’ revenue from operations rose to ₹1,253.70 crore during the January-March quarter, compared to ₹1,060.62 crore in the same period last year.

The company’s total expenses also increased to ₹895.35 crore, up from ₹749.81 crore a year earlier.

ITC Hotels further said that its board has signed a share purchase agreement to acquire a 100 per cent stake in Zuri Hotels and Resorts. The company owns and runs ‘The Zuri Kumarakom, Kerala Resort & Spa’, a property spread across 18 acres featuring 72 rooms, two restaurants, a bar, and an ayurvedic spa.

"The transaction would allow the company to strengthen its luxury portfolio in a strategic, high-growth leisure destination, through an established luxury property. Post renovation, the resort will be re-branded as a luxury resort," the filing said.

The acquisition will be carried out at an enterprise value of ₹205 crore on a cash-free and debt-free basis. The deal includes up to ₹175 crore for buying the entire share capital of the company, along with repayment of debt and other standard adjustments.

The board of ITC Hotels has also recommended a dividend of ₹1 per share for the financial year ended March 31, 2026.

In 2025-26, the company achieved its highest-ever hotel signings by adding 33 properties with more than 3,300 keys. Following its ‘Asset-Right’ strategy, ITC Hotels plans to expand its portfolio to 250 operational hotels with over 22,000 keys by 2031.

Shares of ITC Hotels ended the day at ₹156.75 on the NSE, gaining ₹1.40 or 0.90 per cent.