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ITC Hotels Q4 profit up 23% at ₹317 cr; to acquire Zuri Hotels and Resorts

In the same quarter last year, ITC Hotels had posted a net profit of ₹257.85 crore

ITC Hotels

Aman Sahu
2 min read Last Updated : May 15 2026 | 5:24 PM IST

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ITC Hotels on Friday said its consolidated net profit for the March quarter increased by 23.1 per cent to ₹317.43 crore. The company also announced plans to acquire Zuri Hotels and Resorts in a deal valued at ₹205 crore.
 
In the same quarter last year, ITC Hotels had posted a net profit of ₹257.85 crore.
 
According to a regulatory filing, ITC Hotels’ revenue from operations rose to ₹1,253.70 crore during the January-March quarter, compared to ₹1,060.62 crore in the same period last year.
 
The company’s total expenses also increased to ₹895.35 crore, up from ₹749.81 crore a year earlier.
 
 
ITC Hotels further said that its board has signed a share purchase agreement to acquire a 100 per cent stake in Zuri Hotels and Resorts. The company owns and runs ‘The Zuri Kumarakom, Kerala Resort & Spa’, a property spread across 18 acres featuring 72 rooms, two restaurants, a bar, and an ayurvedic spa.

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"The transaction would allow the company to strengthen its luxury portfolio in a strategic, high-growth leisure destination, through an established luxury property. Post renovation, the resort will be re-branded as a luxury resort," the filing said. 
 
The acquisition will be carried out at an enterprise value of ₹205 crore on a cash-free and debt-free basis. The deal includes up to ₹175 crore for buying the entire share capital of the company, along with repayment of debt and other standard adjustments.
 
The board of ITC Hotels has also recommended a dividend of ₹1 per share for the financial year ended March 31, 2026.
 
In 2025-26, the company achieved its highest-ever hotel signings by adding 33 properties with more than 3,300 keys. Following its ‘Asset-Right’ strategy, ITC Hotels plans to expand its portfolio to 250 operational hotels with over 22,000 keys by 2031.
 
Shares of ITC Hotels ended the day at ₹156.75 on the NSE, gaining ₹1.40 or 0.90 per cent.

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First Published: May 15 2026 | 5:05 PM IST

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