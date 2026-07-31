ITC Q1 profit drops 16.2% as higher cigarette taxes weigh on business

Conglomerate ITC on Friday reported a 16.2 per cent year-on-year (YoY) drop in consolidated net profit (attributable to owners of the company) to ₹4,394.13 crore in the first quarter of 2026-27 (Q1FY27) as a steep increase in taxes weighed on its cigarettes business. In the year-ago period, its net profit stood at ₹5,244.20 crore.

Consolidated net revenue declined 11.1 per cent YoY to ₹19,114 crore in Q1FY27. Both revenue and net profit missed the Bloomberg consensus estimates of ₹20,833.8 crore and ₹4,852.2 crore, respectively.

On a sequential basis, however, net revenue rose 7.2 per cent from ₹17,825 crore in Q4FY26, while net profit declined 18.4 per cent from the preceding quarter.

Effective February 1, 2026, the tax structure for cigarettes was overhauled, with the goods and services tax (GST) raised from 28 per cent of the transaction value to 40 per cent of the retail sale price. Excise duty was also increased sharply following the phase-out of the compensation cess.

ITC said its cigarettes business adopted a "strategic and calibrated" response to the unprecedented tax increase. The company undertook more than 30 interventions in a short span to re-architect and strengthen its product portfolio, leveraging its "powerful trademarks" across segments and price points.

It added that staggered and agile price increases helped mitigate the risk of consumers shifting to the illicit trade while protecting its consumer franchise.

The cigarette segment clocked pre-tax profit of ₹3,769.11 crore in Q1FY27, down 31.5 per cent YoY. This was the first full quarter under the new tax regime.

The non-cigarettes fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) segment, however, posted a 15.3 per cent YoY increase in revenue to ₹6,687.90 crore in Q1FY27. Pre-tax profit at ₹484.97 crore was 21.5 per cent higher than a year ago.

The company said inflationary pressures arising from the West Asia conflict affected prices of fuel, edible oil, soap noodles and packaging inputs, partially cushioned by strategic inventory cover and commodity hedges. ITC added that the businesses continued to mitigate the impact through focused cost management initiatives, smart net revenue management and price-volume rebalancing.

ITC said consumption demand remained resilient across both rural and urban markets during the quarter, but noted that imported inflation was a key watch-out in the near term.

It also pointed to a significant monsoon deficit and lower kharif sowing compared with the same period last year, adding that the spatial and temporal distribution of rainfall would remain a key monitorable.

The company warned that a prolonged conflict in West Asia, coupled with emerging El Niño conditions that could weaken the monsoon and intensify heatwaves, may weigh on growth, inflation and the current account deficit.

The company's agri business segment reflected the impact of disruptions caused by the West Asia conflict and a high base. Exports remained subdued as trade disruptions led to the deferral of customers' order offtake, the company said.

The segment reported revenue of ₹8,137.81 crore in Q1FY27 compared with ₹9,723.84 crore a year ago. Pre-tax profit stood at ₹359.54 crore in Q1FY27, against ₹434.67 crore in the year-ago period.

The paper segment, ITC said, sustained its strong recovery momentum. The segment reported revenue of ₹2,310.27 crore in Q1FY27 compared with ₹2,116.62 crore in the year-ago period. Pre-tax profit stood at ₹216.81 crore in Q1FY27, against ₹151.40 crore a year ago.