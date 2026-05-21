ITC Q4 results: Adjusted net profit rises 6.1% on cigarettes, FMCG growth

Cigarette-to-soap conglomerate ITC reported a 6.1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in consolidated net profit from continuing operations (adjusted net profit) at Rs 5,469.74 crore in the January-March quarter (Q4FY26), aided by cigarettes, non-tobacco fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), and paper businesses. Net profit in the same period last year stood at Rs 5,155.27 crore.

ITC’s reported net profit fell 72.7 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 5,387.97 crore in Q4FY26 from Rs 19,727.37 crore in Q4FY25, which included a one-time exceptional gain of Rs 15,145.18 crore arising from an accounting entry related to the demerger of its hotel business, which became effective from January 1, 2025.

The company reported consolidated gross revenues of Rs 23,821.48 crore in Q4FY26, up 16.9 per cent Y-o-Y. However, the company said that due to significant changes in the taxation structure for cigarettes from February 1, gross revenue and excise duties for the quarter and the full year are not strictly comparable with those of the previous year.

Revenue net of excise stood at Rs 17,825 crore, down 5 per cent Y-o-Y, lower than the Bloomberg consensus estimate of Rs 18,928.8 crore. Net profit came in ahead of the consensus estimate of Rs 4,793.9 crore.

Sequentially, net revenue was down 11.1 per cent, while net profit from continuing operations increased 9 per cent.

For the full year FY26, ITC’s gross revenue at Rs 89,913.33 crore was up 10.2 per cent. Net profit from continuing operations in FY26 stood at Rs 21,018.15 crore, up 4.9 per cent.

ITC highlighted that the company’s “resilient” performance came amid a challenging macroeconomic and operating environment.

The company also said the ongoing West Asia conflict had heightened concerns around India’s energy security and imported inflation.

“A prolonged disruption, coupled with emerging El Nino conditions that could weaken monsoons and intensify heatwaves, poses risks to growth, inflation and the current account. These factors may also have second-order impacts on consumer sentiment and demand conditions and remain key monitorables in the near term,” the company said in its commentary.

During Q4FY26, revenue from the cigarettes, non-tobacco FMCG, and paper segments increased.

The heavy-lifting cigarettes segment recorded revenue of Rs 11,951.72 crore in Q4FY26, up 29.5 per cent from the year-ago period. Pre-tax profit at Rs 5,797.30 crore was 7.3 per cent higher Y-o-Y.

The increase in GST rate from 28 per cent of transaction value to 40 per cent of retail sale price, along with a steep hike in excise duties with effect from February 2026 upon phasing out of compensation cess, has resulted in an unprecedented increase in tax incidence on cigarettes, the company pointed out.

To mitigate the impact, the company is taking “staggered and agile” pricing actions. It is also re-architecting the product portfolio by leveraging a diverse range of powerful trademarks, it added.

The non-cigarettes FMCG segment posted revenue of Rs 6,352.41 crore in Q4FY26, up 15.4 per cent Y-o-Y. Pre-tax profit at Rs 525.78 crore jumped 51.9 per cent Y-o-Y.

ITC attributed the growth to broad-based scale-up across categories. Nearly 100 new products, anchored on the vectors of health and nutrition, hygiene, protection and care, convenience and on-the-go, and indulgence, were launched across target markets during the year, the company said.

The paperboards, paper and packaging segment reported revenue of Rs 2,228.61 crore in Q4FY26, up 1.8 per cent Y-o-Y. Pre-tax profit at Rs 232.50 crore was up 19.3 per cent as the imposition of minimum import price (MIP) on virgin multi-layer paperboard provided partial relief to the industry, coupled with moderation in wood prices in the latter half of the year.

The agri business performance was impacted by geopolitical disruptions. Revenue from the segment at Rs 3,166.65 crore was down 14.3 per cent Y-o-Y. Pre-tax profit at Rs 200.11 crore was down 20.8 per cent.

The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 8 per share. Including the interim dividend of Rs 6.50 per share paid on February 27, the total dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, amounts to Rs 14.50 per share.